Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.: Turner Venture Group Announces Completion of $100,000.00 Private Placement 2nd Round

KERRVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the Completion of the second round of Reg D Private Placement for which the company has received the funds along with commitments exceeding $100,000.00.

This capital raise from our base of strategic shareholders, provides the Company with the working capital to expand inventory, build its supply chain and distribution to retail stores and online orders, while staffing up and settling historical vendor debts such as the transfer agent.

All private placements are for restricted shares until the approval of a registration statement for the issued securities. Beginning next week, Turner will initiate the third round of financing including changes to terms for the remaining $250,000.00.

"Our plans for the build out of completed acquisitions and future acquisitions are progressing and we continue to focus on the future steps needed to obtain registration for the securities issued in our private placements," CEO James B. Smith stated in regards to progress toward previously outlined Company milestones.

Bloomi Labs LLC has started shipments of its flagship BloomiClean CBD Hand Sanitizer from its manufacturing facility in St. Louis, Missouri and is ready to fulfill online orders and for wholesale distribution.

Bloomi Labs LLC is a proprietary CBD product development company with a flagship product called BloomiClean a ethyl-based hand sanitizer infused with 100 mg of CBD, aloe vera and vitamin E. BloomiClean is made using organic products, with CBD from an Illinois hemp farm, which is THC-free and produced in a FDA qualified facility.

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

Turner (OTC:TVOG) is a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and supply chain technology segments. Turner's cornerstone acquisition of Bloomi Labs, LLC has proprietary formulation of a CBD Hand Sanitizer manufactured domestically.

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

