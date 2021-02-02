Camber Energy, Inc.: Robert K. Green Joins Camber Energy's Board of Directors

Robert K. Green Joins Camber Energy's Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (" Camber " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Robert K. Green has joined Camber's Board of Directors. Mr. Green's appointment was effective December 23, 2020, i.e., the day Camber acquired a majority interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (https://ir.camber.energy/press-releases/detail/661/camber-energy-inc-acquires-51-of-viking-energy-group)

As a former Fortune 100 chief executive officer in the energy, telecommunication and utility industries, Mr. Green has extensive experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory and legislative strategies. Mr. Green has served on the boards of directors of seven publicly traded companies and was elected chairman of the board of two New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) companies and three other publicly listed companies. He guided these companies and others in capital markets strategies involving initial public offerings (IPOs) and private investments with a combined value of more than $5 billion and more than 50 merger, acquisition and divestiture transactions, some of which surpassed $1 billion.

Mr. Green commented, "I am excited to join the Camber team. I believe the company has great potential and plan to lend my expertise to current initiatives as well as introduce Camber to potential strategic relationships."

CEO James Doris states, "We are delighted to appoint Bob to this position. His expertise, combined with the skillsets and business acumen of our other Board members, will deliver an exciting future for Camber as we expand our business strategy and endeavor to become a diversified, profitable energy company."

About Camber:

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

