JNC Resources Inc.: JNC Resources Engages Xander Capital Partners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / (CSE:JNC)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(FRA:5VH) JNC Resources Inc. ("JNC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has engaged Xander Capital Partners Inc. ("Xander") for corporate consulting services. The services are anticipated to include a focus on brand awareness and assistance with the introduction of Company management to mining industry partners, research analysts, investment bankers, advisors and potential board members.

Xander Capital Partners has over 30 years of cumulative industry specific experience. Xander is headquartered in Orlando, with their reach expanding internationally. Their services include introductions to high net worth individuals, assistance with the raising of equity capital, and corporate sponsorship.

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC is a North American-based junior mineral exploration company with a goal to develop under-explored properties and benefit from deal flow generated by strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Currently the Company is developing its 100% optioned Triple 9 Project in South Central British Columbia. The Triple 9 Project is a gold property with a new discovery of high levels of base metals, located 20 km from the town of Sicamous. JNC also has an option agreement with Great Basin Resources to acquire 100% control and interest in the Imperial Project in Nevada. The Imperial Property is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which has been a prolific mining area in the state. The Property is in close proximity to the town of Goldfields, where gold production occurred in the early part of the 20th century. JNC also recently optioned the Malebo and Solomon claims in the province of NSW Australia, subject to closing, with an exploration program planned in 2021.

For further information please contact:

Michael Mulberry

Michael Mulberry

T: 778-855-5001

info@jncresources.com

