Firmament Invests in Warehouse and Supply Chain Management Software Expert Principal Logistics Technologies

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament") and Harwood Private Capital ("Harwood") announced today an investment in Principal Logistics Technologies ("Principal Logistics" or the "Company"), a company that specializes in warehouse management system ("WMS") software solutions. The company has developed expertise within the United Kingdom and Irish cold storage, 3PL, and chemical warehouse sectors.

Principal Logistics is founded and led by Peter Flanagan, who founded the Company in 1993 and is the original product developer. Recently appointed, Brian Connolly has been driving the Company's acquisitions as the Corporate Development Director. Collectively, the entire management team has decades of experience with some members having been with the Company for more than 10 years.

Firmament and Harwood's investment in Principal Logistics will support the Company's growth strategy, which includes its most recent acquisition of Dublin-based company, Brentech Data Systems ("Brentech"). Brentech is a certified provider of distribution, warehouse management and ERP software solutions. Principal Logistics' Flanagan commented, "I am excited that our longstanding experience in deploying warehouse management software technology into the healthcare supply chain sector, as well as into a range of other sectors, will be increased by this strategic acquisition."

Flanagan added, "I want to thank Firmament and Harwood for the support they provided on this transaction. They are champions of small and mid-sized companies like Principal Logistics, and they provided a flexible capital solution, which helped us achieve our objectives."

Simmons & Simmons provided legal advice to Firmament while Dentons acted on behalf of Harwood.

About Principal Logistics Technologies

Since 1993 Principal Logistics Technologies (Principal Systems Ltd) has been delivering innovative, functionally-rich, Warehouse Management Software and associated technology to 3PL Logistics & Supply Chain warehouse businesses. Its in-house developed, blockchain technology-based, In-DEX WMS solutions suite optimises operational performance, reducing operating cost and increasing revenue. Its expertise spans warehouse operations across 3PL logistics, cold storage, commodities, distribution, FMCG, grocery, food & beverage, hazardous goods, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, retail and more.

About Brentech Data Systems

Brentech Data Systems is an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of distribution, warehouse management and ERP software solutions with over 30 years' experience. The company has deployed its AWARDS & AWARDS-BA³ technology into many of the world's leading pharmaceuticals and distribution businesses. AWARDS & AWARDS-BA³ deliver high-scalability and order processing speed, reduces operational costs, increases efficiency and provides full traceability and compliance.

About Firmament

Firmament ( www.thefirmamentgroup.com ) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on businesses in the healthcare services, software, health and wellness, food and agriculture, life sciences, and business services industries. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

CONTACT: Allie Reitman, media@thefirmamentgroup.com

About Principal Logistics Technologies

Harwood Private Capital (www.harwoodpc.com) provides bespoke, flexible debt and equity capital to growing SMEs across the UK and Ireland with profits over £1 million. We aim to partner with founder, family or management owned businesses looking for an alternative to control private equity or traditional bank finance.

Harwood Private Capital is part of Harwood Capital Management Group, a leading UK investor in small and lower mid-market companies, with £1.2 billion of AUM invested in public and private equities.

CONTACT: Jonathan Wheeler, jwheeler@harwoodcapital.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753954/The_Firmament_Group_Logo.jpg