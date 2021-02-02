Files.com Secures $46.5 Million Growth Investment from Riverwood Capital To Accelerate Growth of its Secure Workflow and Automation Platform for Files

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Files.com, a leader in secure file workflows and automations for businesses, announced today a $46.5 million investment from Riverwood Capital, a technology-focused growth equity firm with offices in Silicon Valley, New York, and Brazil.

Over 1,500 businesses, including dozens of the world's largest companies, rely on Files.com's cloud-based automation and workflow capabilities to support their critical business workflows.

Files.com offers the ability to build and monitor complex file-based workflows across your business, integrating dozens of third party services behind a single pane of glass. Files.com offers developer-focused capabilities such as a robust API and suite of SDKs, as well as a "No-code" automation platform so business users can build powerful automations without writing any code.

Files.com was a bootstrapped, profitable business and this investment from Riverwood is the company's first institutional capital.

"We are truly excited to partner with Riverwood to accelerate the growth of Files.com. All our stakeholders benefit from today's news, but I'm most excited about what we'll be able to do for our customers. With our added resources, we will be able to dramatically accelerate our development roadmap and bring customers powerful new capabilities faster," said Kevin Bombino, founder and CEO. "The Riverwood team has been a dream to work with and their track record of growing software companies speaks for itself. I couldn't imagine a better fit for Files.com."

"The need for enterprise automation and digitization has been growing over the years, dramatically accelerated by the recent expansion of remote work," said Harish Belur, General Partner at Riverwood Capital. "We are delighted to be working with Kevin and his team at Files.com to simplify and expand the adoption of files based workflows across enterprises around the world."

"We founded Riverwood Capital in 2008 to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs, providing capital and expertise to accelerate growth. In Kevin & Files.com, we found a perfect fit," said Jeff Parks, co-founder & Managing Partner at Riverwood Capital. "We are excited about being a part of the next phase of growth of Files.com and helping the company better capitalize on the tremendous opportunity in enterprise automation."

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati provided legal counsel to Riverwood.

Shepard Mullin LLP provided legal counsel to Files.com. America's Growth Capital LLC ("AGC") served as financial advisor to Files.com.

About Riverwood Capital: Riverwood Capital is a technology-focused growth equity firm with over $3.5 billion in assets under management. Riverwood offers a unique combination of operational, strategic, technological, and financial insight to portfolio companies that need both growth capital and expertise in order to scale. The firm has offices in Menlo Park, CA; New York, NY; and Sao Paulo, Brazil. For more information about Riverwood and its portfolio, please visit www.riverwoodcapital.com.

About Files.com: Trusted by more than 1,500 companies, Files.com allows businesses to build complex workflows and automations to transfer, distribute, share, and store files in a secure and compliant manner. For more information, visit www.files.com, and for media inquiries, please contact info@files.com or call (800) 286-8372.

