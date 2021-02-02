The "Europe Medical Writing Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe medical writing market is expected to reach US$ 1,114.92 million in 2027 from US$ 655.84 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020-2027.
Based on the type, the Europe medical writing market, is segmented clinical writing, regulatory writing, scientific writing, and others. The clinical writing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the regulatory writing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
The primary purpose of clinical writing is to form communication between members of the healthcare team including unit clerks, laboratory technicians, therapists, care aides, nurses, and doctors. However, in certain circumstances, the target audience of clinical writing may also include researchers, medico-legal professionals, and health administrators.
The growing importance of clinical writing in preclinical research, regulatory affairs, clinical laboratory, and data management has spurred the demand for medical writing services. However, the regulatory writing segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Regulatory writing includes writing for investigator brochures (IBs), common technical document (CTD), chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), investigational medicinal product dossiers (IMPD), clinical study reports (CSRs), and company core safety information/company core data sheets (CCSI/CCDS).
The development of the drug and device industries and the increase in product launches in the global markets has promoted an ever-increasing need for regulatory submissions and consequently spurred the growth of the regulatory writing services.
The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as an increased number of clinical trials and an immense growth in the medical device industry. However, the market is expected to experience slow growth during the forecast period owing to lack of efficient medical writers.
Parexel International Corporation, Quanticate, and Certara are among the leading companies operating in the Europe medical writing market.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increased Number of Clinical Trials
- Immense Growth in the Medical Device Industry
- Lack of Efficient Medical Writers
- Increased Development in Drug Discovery
- Increased Government Support in Research Development
Companies Mentioned
- Cactus Communications
- Certara
- Covance
- Freyr Solutions
- Parexel International Corporation
- Quanticate
- Synchrogenix
- Trilogy Writing Consulting GmbH
