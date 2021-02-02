Wuxi Autowell has begun construction on its 50 GW wafer factory in Guangdong province and Longi and Wuxi Shangji Automation have announced new supply deals. GCL-Poly has announced it will raise the production capacity of its factory in Jiangsu from 6,000 to 10,000 metric tons - despite the company suffering a cross-default at the weekend.Shanghai-listed PV manufacturer and solar cell automation equipment maker Wuxi Autowell yesterday announced it will provide Chinese panel maker JA Solar with production equipment for a 3.5 GW factory the latter is building in Vietnam. The order includes high-speed, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...