With Cape Town-based The Sun Exchange's cell-level solar leasing model now reportedly serving 19,000 micro investors, the World Bank's program of linking finance directly to carbon emission tonnage is another route to bringing PV investment to fruition across the continent.Carbon credit finance and the "people-powered solar' peer-to-peer photovoltaic cell leasing models were the subject of a recent webinar on innovative ways of generating PV project investment in Africa. As part of the event staged by trade body the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), Bernardo Lazo, of London-based, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...