"Since the client's challenges were three-fold, we needed to deliver a centralized data warehousing solution that would serve as a single source of truth for data reporting, data visualization, and also provide a platform for the client's internal sales teams to query data much more securely," said a BI and analytics expert at Quantzig.

Engagement Overview

Having decided to undertake a data warehousing project to improve their BI and reporting capabilities, the client, a German manufacturer of mill relining equipment, approached Quantzig to leverage its business intelligence and analytics capabilities. The client's traditional data warehousing solution lacked a centralized data reporting system for data analysis and insight generation. Due to the traditional approach, sales forecasting and capacity planning proved to be challenging and tedious for the client's internal sales and operations management teams. Since the challenges faced by the client were three-fold, it required the implementation of a robust data warehousing, data reporting, and data dashboarding system to tackle them. Over the past 17 years, Quantzig has helped industrial manufacturing companies solve some of the most challenging business problems using a unique combination of design thinking frameworks, innovation accelerators, and an army of agile decision scientists. Want to know more? Speak to an analytics expert

Quantzig's Approach

Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach that revolved around developing and implementing a robust data warehousing and data reporting system. Within six weeks, the client witnessed significant changes in their workflow and process efficiency, leading to a 2X increase in productivity. The BI based data warehousing and reporting solution offered by Quantzig replaced the manual, spreadsheet-based methods used by the client's sales and operations planning teams. Data visualization and automated data reporting also helped the client generate sales reports at the click of a button more securely than manual methods. For an in-depth analysis of your business processes and to understand the role of BI in driving process improvements in data warehousing and reporting, request for more info.

The BI solution offered also empowered the client to

Improve productivity and manufacturing efficiency

Automatically refresh and integrate data from various sources

Reduce performance latency and costs across the entire network

Enhance simulation capability and analyze the impact of change

Improve return on investment and achieve a significant increase in sales

