Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Twist 25, Regan Patterson, Elle Valentine and Urban CBD Collective

Check Out Recent Posts and Status Updates From These Featured Findit Members

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Twist 25, Regan Patterson, Elle Valentine, and Urban CBD Collective.

Our first featured Findit member is Twist 25. Twist 25 DHEA Cream is a healthy, all-natural, bioidentical DHEA supplement that is intended to be used twice daily by men and women over the age of 25 who are looking to maintain DHEA levels past age 35. As you age, you produce less DHEA naturally, so it is important to maintain DHEA levels with Twist 25. Using Twist 25 daily can provide us with numerous health benefits such as better sleep, more energy, improved sex drive, ability to help reduce belly fat, softer skin, and more. Whether buying Twist 25 for your friends, family, or for yourself, Twist 25 helps you stay healthy and feel great + boost your immune system. Twist 25 DHEA cream is the perfect gift to help you feel and look your best + boost the immune system, reduce risks of heart disease and cancer, help you sleep better at night, improve mood, muscle tone, reduce fat with no dangerous side effects.

Visit Twist 25 Online Under One of Their Findit Names

findit.com/dheacream

Our next featured member, Regan Patterson, is a Certified Fitness Nutritionist and personal trainer that has been using the Findit platform to share her healthy lifestyle and weightless journey since May of 2018. Prior to sharing her content on Findit, Regan Patterson, found on Instagram under the handle 'Regan_Patterson", had about 20,000 followers. Now, the Certified Fitness Nutritionist is up to ~58,500 followers at the time of this release. She has utilized the Findit platform to share her amazing recipes, her health and wellness tips, workouts, favorite workout clothes, grocery hauls, and her favorite meals, all of which coincide with her passion for living a healthy lifestyle centered around effective fitness. Regan often shares 'Before and After' photos on Instagram showing and explaining her weightloss journey, a feature that is built right into the recently launched Findit App.

Follow Regan Patterson on Findit and Instagram

findit.com/reganpatterson

instagram.com/regan_patterson

Our next featured member is Lindsay Valentine, also known as Elle Valentine Health on Instagram. Elle Valentine, a health and wellness activist, has been using the Findit platform to share her healthy and positive lifestyle since May of 2018. Prior to sharing her content on Findit, Elle Valentine had about 800 followers. Now, the Holistic Health Practitioner is up to ~5488 followers at the time of this release. She has utilized the Findit platform to share her amazing recipes, her health and wellness tips, her grocery hauls, and her favorite meals, all of which coincide with her passion for living a healthy lifestyle. Elle Valentine regularly shares her favorite recipes and often the steps to create them. Before and After Photos could help show her fans and followers just what her recipes look like at every step of the process.

Follow Elle Valentine Health on Findit and Instagram

findit.com/ellevalentinehealth

instagram.com/ellevalentinehealth

Our final featured member on Findit is Urban CBD Collective. Urban CBD Collective sells premium CBD products that are manufactured in the state of Tennessee at an FDA approved facility that has been developing essential oils, creams, and lotions since 1992, and all of their products ship from the US. To order, visit urbancbdcollective.com and browse their selection of CBD Products. They offer a wide range of oils, salves, and lotions in scents that include: Mint, Blood Orange, Meyer Lemon, Lavender, and Eucalyptus. With COVID-19 still affecting the world at large, Urban CBD Collective provides fast fulfillment times on your order to ensure you get the CBD products that you need. Follow Urban CBD Collective on Findit and Instagram findit.com/urban-cbd-collective

instagram.com/urbancbdcollective Claim your name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses. Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com. About Findit, Inc. Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets. Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed. CONTACT: Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224 SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627297/Findit-Features-Members-Twist-25-Regan-Patterson-Elle-Valentine-and-Urban-CBD-Collective