DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks video release - Surface Transforms management discuss fundraising

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks video release - Surface Transforms management discuss fundraising 02-Feb-2021 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman Talks | Surface Transforms management presentation On 25 January 2021, the Surface Transforms management team gave an excellent presentation to investors on Hardman Talks. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/TZ_h2NvKELs The talk included a full rundown of the business and their plans to upscale manufacturing capacity, particularly in Cell 2, following the recent fundraising initiatives through placement, subscription and open offer. Surface Transforms has recently won new OEM contracts with German, USA, and European car manufacturers, with multi-year contracts generating strong growth currently exceeding installed capacity and contracts valued at GBP43m from four OEMs in the last 18 months. Based on current contracts, the company is expecting revenues to hit GBP30m/year by FY23 (revenues at GBP2m for FY20), and GBP75m/year on the prospective pipeline. Operating in a GBP2bn/year potential market, and currently penetrating 6% of this, the company is expecting meaningful growth in both the near and long term. Watch the presentation: https://youtu.be/TZ_h2NvKELs The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest on our website here. To contact us: Hardman & Co 1 Frederick's Place London EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

