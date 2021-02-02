Browning Associates Helping Executives to Explore New Career Options as Covid Continues to Stall Industry Sectors

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Covid-19 has forever altered multiple industry sectors and verticals. In 2020 unemployment and lost business ventures became America's new mantra. According to the ILO, 8.8 percent of global working hours were lost relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs worldwide.

Many businesses are now facing challenging decisions about restricting operations to prioritize safety while also sustaining profitability. When jobs do become available, they are exceptionally competitive and even contentious. With a growing surplus of talent, positions are even more scarce. The average life expectancy of an open job is much much shorter than in years prior.

Since 1990, our founder and his team at Browning Associates have become an integral element for many higher-level executives on the national job market scene. Numerous professionals are hoping to ride out the pandemic in hopes of industry recovery. Meanwhile, Browning Associates is taking action for hundreds of clients who have reached out for assistance. We start by making a careful real-world assessment of your skill sets, historical successes, accomplishments and transferable talents. Being able to reinvent your value proposition (resume) is critical to your career transition. Upon finalizing your next-generation branding proposition, Browning Associates will come behind you to increase multiple industry exposure tenfold.

Let's face it; executive jobs are always challenging to find. You may have sent out dozens of resumes, made several phone calls, and worked with executive search companies in the past without success. We'll team with you to overcome those difficulties, starting today. We will work with you to build, manage and leverage a robust executive network effectively. Whether you already have an executive job or are currently conducting your search, our experts will partner with you to rebuild your network, which will lead to better career opportunities.

Browning Associates has contributed as an advisory expert to the media on many career search/change related topics, including numerous publications, websites and television broadcasts. Some of these include Forbes.com, Providence Journal, Providence Business News, NBC, and CBS television affiliates.

If you follow our time-tested advice and counsel, we'll work with you until you've found the executive career position you've always wanted. Our team will refuse to stop until you've secured employment that meets your wage requirements and level of expertise. That's our pledge to you, and it's how we've become one of the most respected firms in the nation.

