The Hotwire Ignite Possibility Program provides pro bono brand, marketing, and public relations services to qualifying tech and tech-enabled organizations that are minority-led or providing a product or service benefitting minority communities

Hotwire, the global technology communications consultancy, today announced it will commit up to $1 million in services to support tech and tech-enabled organizations led by or supporting minority communities. The Program is part of Hotwire's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy to amplify people and organizations creating meaningful and sustainable change in the world through technology innovation.

"We started the Hotwire Ignite Possibility Program to direct more of our resources to organizations that align with our diversity, equity, and inclusion goals," said Barbara Bates, CEO. "We have been providing pro bono services to impactful organizations for years, but now, with the Hotwire Ignite Possibility Program, we can do more to advance social justice through our services."

Any tech or tech-enabled organization-for-profit, non-profit, education, or government-that is either minority-led or providing a product or service benefitting minority communities in a country with a Hotwire office may qualify. Hotwire will work with local community tech leaders addressing inequalities in business and tech to reach organizations who can benefit from brand, marketing or PR pro bono services.

"Having recently had the honor of being named Global Technology Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media, we have a responsibility to lead by example and address the inequality of resources for tech organizations," noted Bates. "The Hotwire Ignite Possibility Program is one way we can do that," she added.

Hotwire's DEI strategy launched in early 2020 and includes specific commitments and a phased rollout schedule. Starting with internal operations and employee engagement initiatives aimed at building a diverse employee population and creating an inclusive environment where differences are celebrated, the firm is now extending the focus externally with the Hotwire Ignite Possibility Program. Hotwire has also signed the Diversity Action Alliance commitment, joining other PR and communications leaders to accelerate progress in the achievement of meaningful and tangible results in diversity, equity and inclusion across our profession.

By earmarking up to $1 million in services to organizations that meet the selection criteria, Hotwire is increasing the amount of support they provide to tech organizations in need of brand, marketing, and public relations expertise that otherwise may not have had access to these resources. The end goal of the Program is to help more tech and tech-enabled organizations that are advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion through technology innovation scale and succeed in today's competitive tech sector.

Applications are now open for organizations in the US, UK and Germany until March 15th, 2021. An announcement of selected organizations in those countries will be made in April 2021. Applications for Australia open later in 2021 and Hotwire may reopen applications in other regions throughout the year. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to get updates. Have questions? Email HIPP@hotwireglobal.com

About Hotwire

Hotwire is the global technology communications consultancy. Founded in 2000, we operate a worldwide network of wholly owned offices and partners serving a range of clients from scale ups to established multi-nationals. We unleash the possibilities of innovative technology through integrated communications that ignite curiosity, spark action and fuel success. We do this using our proprietary methodology which is underpinned by robust insight and strategy, purposeful creative, integrated planning and a core emphasis on measurement and evaluation.

About Enero

The Enero Group limited, a boutique network of marketing and communication businesses, is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (asx:EGG). The group includes advertising agency BMF, PR agencies CPR, Frank and Hotwire, digital agency Orchard, research consultancies The Leading Edge and The Digital Edge, and programmatic marketing specialist OB media. For more information, please visit www.enero.com.

