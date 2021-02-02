Canadian CEO Adam Spencer Launches a New Personal and Professional Website

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Adam Spencer is pleased to announce the launch of his brand new personal and professional website.

Adam Spencer has an impressive entrepreneurial career and currently serves as the CEO and founder of AbleDocs in Oakville, Ontario. AbleDocs was founded in 2019 and is a rapidly growing global company dedicated to making digital document accessibility easy for people with disabilities.

Spencer's new website covers both his lengthy professional career and provides links to the different articles and interviews he has been featured in.

The "About" page describes how Mr. Spencer got to where he is now. Spencer went to university originally planning to earn a degree in economics and political science in order to go into a career in law. However, in his second year, Spencer officially became an entrepreneur when he started a company with some friends that installed wireless networking in student houses. He loved the feeling of building a business from the ground up and was fascinated by the field of computer technology. This experience ended up defining Adam Spencer's career, as he went on to be a lifelong entrepreneur working in the digital content niche.

It wasn't until 2009 that he made his foray into the world of digital accessibility. He was asked for help by his mother to look into document accessibility that would allow her staff members who had print disabilities to read online documents. Spencer believed this to be a great opportunity and it led to him co-founding the company Accessibil-IT. Although

he built Accessibil-IT into an industry recognized leader, Spencer decided to move on in 2018, and AbleDocs was born.

Beyond detailing Adam Spencer's professional career, the new website also provides links and previews of the online publications that Spencer has been featured in. Spencer has written about a series of topics on his professional blog, such as how document accessibility can help organizations reach more customers and how both individuals and businesses can work to make their documents, websites, and videos more user-friendly for people with disabilities.

For more information, visit https://adam-spencer.com/.

About Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer is a serial entrepreneur from Oakville, Ontario. He has worked within the digital accessibility niche for over 10 years, trying to make online content more accessible for people with disabilities. He co-founded Accessibil-IT in 2009 before going on to found AbleDocs, where he now serves as the President and CEO.

Contact:

Adam Spencer

Email: connect@adam-spencer.com

SOURCE: Adam Spencer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627344/Canadian-CEO-Adam-Spencer-Launches-a-New-Personal-and-Professional-Website