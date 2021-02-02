Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is excited to announce that the Company is finalizing the last details of a joint venture agreement with Upstart Kombucha (Boulder, Colorado) for sales and marketing expansion into the Rocky Mountain Region. In addition, Upstart Kombucha, LLC will provide sales and marketing support for the growth of Greene Concepts' broker network nationally and the continued growth of its contract manufacturing services to other beverage companies.





Be Water Artesian



Upstart Kombucha, the developer of craft brewed flavored drinks, will not only promote Greene Concepts products in the Rocky Mountain Region but its parent company, America's Finest CBD (AFC) will also promote Greene Concepts in the eastern U.S. as well as sell products through Greene Concepts' Water Club.

Troy Daniels, President of Upstart Kombucha, LLC states, "Greene Concepts' BE WATER is a perfect fit for our organization. It represents a non-competing healthy beverage with a strong ethical management team that will add to our product portfolio, give us more opportunities to approach distributors and retailers, and will enhance opportunities for both companies. We are excited to apply our effective successful sales and marketing process to this endeavor and look forward to partnering with the Greene Concepts team. We are intent on jointly creating significant growth of both brands nationally and internationally."





Nine Be Water Bottles



Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts highlights, "We are finalizing a joint venture sales and marketing agreement with Upstart Kombucha which in-turn connects us to their parent company AFC who also intends to work with us. The goals for Upstart Kombucha and Greene Concepts are to utilize Kombucha as the main sales and marketing leads for Greene Concepts, increase the value of Greene Concepts' stock, increase the financials of both companies and the total national expansion of both brands."

Mr. Greene continues, "The benefits through this partnership are massive:

AFC will promote Greene Concepts in the Rocky Mountain Region through Upstart Kombucha's existing distributor relationships. AFC will promote Greene Concepts' manufacturing capabilities and let beverage companies know we can supply their white-label beverage needs east of the Mississippi River. AFC will promote Greene Concepts to its distributors east of the Mississippi River.

AFC is committed to quality, consistency and dependability just like Greene Concepts. This joint venture harnesses the experience, resources and distribution channels of both Upstart Kombucha and AFC as we continue to increase our awareness, sales and profits."

About Upstart Kombucha LLC

Upstart Kombucha LLC (drinkupstart.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of America's Finest LLC. America's Finest (AmericasfinestCBD.com) is a manufacturer of CBD products for white label customers and is the majority owner of 4 national CBD brands as well as Upstart Kombucha.

Upstart Kombucha is organically certified and is LUX magazine Rocky Mountain Kombucha Company of the year for the last two years. Its products can be found regionally in most major grocery stores, restaurants, convenience stores, liquor stores, coffee shops and bakeries. It is carried by 2 national distributors and 5 regional distributors and has significant connections with direct buyers from major retailers.

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

