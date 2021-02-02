MKH Ventures Announces Two Key Acquisitions of Profit-Sharing Contracts

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CSLI) announces it has successfully funded and acquired $600,000.00 in a "Profit Sharing Contract with Across the OC, LLC a cannabis distribution company with sales of over $12.5 million that has launched MKH Finance into a return of $420,000.00 Gross Profit into our company for the next 5 years' worth $2,100.000.00 approximately. Mr. Sam Barraza, CEO of MKH Ventures, states, 'We are excited about the signing of Profit-Sharing Contracts on a 5-year basis for the profit growth of CSLI. Also We have also developed , funded, and acquired a second Profit Sharing contract with 770 Washington LLC, a cultivation cannabis management company with over $20.7 million under grow in the Los Angeles Licensed District. This adds $470,000.00 Gross Profit into our company for the 5 years' worth $2.3 million approximately. These key acquisitions into our holding's portfolio are extremely profitable to our balance sheet. The most important part of these key acquisitions is that these companies are cash flowing on a profitable basis year end and year out."

Mr. Barraza continues, "Once again, I want to thank Robert Munck, our Director of Business Development for guiding and completing the acquisitions into our holdings. Mr. Munck is continuing to build MKH Finance into a highly profitable division of MKH Ventures. Additional key highlights to our company are that we are proceeding with no reverse split and no "toxic" funding. Our key to be known by the company we keep. We will continue to build our company by only working with established and profit producing partners. In the coming weeks, we will be announcing the various JV partners and clients that are adding value to our company."

About MKH Ventures, LLC

MKH Ventures is a diversified holding company. MKH Ventures acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies in the Cannabis, Crypto, and Real Estate markets.

