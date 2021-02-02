(The new functionality enables organizations to hold events in multiple languages for international audiences.)

Event technology company Hubilo has updated its virtual event platform to include support for all the European languages, to meet the demands of a growing global market for virtual events which is expected to be worth over $400bn by 2027.

Hubilo's platform offers customers a DIY (Do It Yourself) feature that allows them to create events based on individual specifications using a few basic steps, including customizing events in their chosen language to make the entire process simple to understand and operate. The new multilingual feature enables Hubilo to support customers across Europe better, creating a truly universal hub.

Additional Features include a networking lounge where attendees can connect and video chat with the ones with similar interests, virtual booths that provide businesses and promoters with a separate online space to market their products, speaker lounges where attendees can see a list of all event speakers and their sessions and register and add sessions to their event itinerary, live and on-demand sessions, surveys and polls, gamification experiences, automated registrations and ticket processes, and 24/7 customer care services.

For the organizers, there is a provision of features like analytics and insights to help them with quality lead assessments for conversions, a system of records that acts as a reference point to ensure that the organizers have a complete understanding of the attendee engagement rate and interactions along with other required insights across various touchpoints at the event, a broadcast studio which eliminates the need of an additional video conference software, at the same time shares all the tools that are provided by the external software and branded themes, here you can customize your event as per your brand guideline to deliver the precise brand messaging.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder and CEO, Hubilo said: "We launched our virtual platform to deliver a richer online experience for organizers and attendees, mirroring numerous positive features of in-person events along with the addition of a few advanced ones. We are glad that we are able to offer a more inclusive range of languages to our existing, and new as well as prospective clients across Europe. In fact, in order to comply with the European rules and regulations, Hubilo will also now host information on European clients and attendees on dedicated EU servers, within the European jurisdiction."

Hubilo, which lists Roche, GITEX and Informa Group among its customers, managed to pivot to deliver online virtual events in February 2020, backed by a $4.5m investment led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Hubilo covers the entire spectrum of meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) for external and internal events such as trade fairs, job fairs, award shows, annual sales meet, employee engagement initiatives, town halls, office parties and more.

Founded in 2015 and pivoted in February 2020 by Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, in just 5 years, Hubilo's clientele is inclusive of names like United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens, GITEX, to name a few.

