Form 8.3 - Tibra Trading PTY Limited: APPLEGREEN PLC

FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Tibra Trading Pty Ltd Company dealt in APPLEGREEN PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Ordinary Date of dealing 1st Feburary 2021 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS a. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) 2,411,823 (1.999%) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 2,411,823 (1.999%) b. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) a. Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) b. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5) CFD Decreasing a long position 594,174 5.6771 EUR c. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities i. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, Writing, selling, Number of securities to Type, e.g. Option money paid/ purchasing, varying which the option relates Exercise American, Expiry received per unit e.g. call etc. (Note 7) price European etc. date (Note 5) option ii. Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) e.g. call option d. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Price per unit Details (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

2nd February 2021 Date of disclosure Contact name Dominic Simpson +44 203 100 9281 Telephone number If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

