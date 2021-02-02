Technavio forecast the global primary battery recycling market is expected to grow by USD 62.77 million during 2021-2025 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%.

The primary battery recycling market is driven by the self-sufficiency of raw materials. In addition, the increasing urbanization in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the growth of the primary battery recycling market.

The supply of critical raw materials can be ensured by sourcing from other countries, developing domestic sourcing, or promoting the recycling of used/scrap batteries. Raw materials such as natural graphite, manganese, and nickel are required for battery manufacturing, which is highly concentrated in a few countries. Promoting the recycling of used batteries decreases the dependency of countries with high battery consumption on other nations. European countries are catering to the high demand for secondary metal by recycling used primary batteries. To attain self-sustainability, recycling of used batteries remains a necessary step, which is driving the growth of the global primary battery recycling market during the forecast period.

Major Five Primary Battery Recycling Companies:

Battery Solutions LLC

Battery Solutions LLC operates the business through the Unified segment. The company provides battery recycling services for primary batteries.

Call2Recycle Inc.

Call2Recycle Inc. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company recycles dry-cell single-use alkaline and primary lithium batteries weighing up to 11 lbs.

COREPILE

COREPILE operates the business through the Unified segment. The company recycles alkaline batteries and reuses the metals in different applications.

Ecocycle

Ecocycle operates the business through the Unified segment. The company recycles only different types of batteries.

EnerSys

EnerSys operates the business through Motive power and Reserve power. The company recycles primary batteries.

Primary Battery Recycling Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Alkaline size and forecast 2020-2025

Primary lithium size and forecast 2020-2025

Others size and forecast 2020-2025

Primary Battery Recycling Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Europe size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW size and forecast 2020-2025

