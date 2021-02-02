Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT):

DATE NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS January 31, 2021 94,818,518 Number of theoretical voting rights *: 94,895,098 Number of exercisable voting rights**: 94,740,418

Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

