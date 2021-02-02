Technavio forecast the global sealing and dispensing robots market is expected to grow by USD 1.31 billion during 2021-2025 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market Analysis Report by End-user (Automotive auto component manufacturers, Glass industry, Plastic industry, and Machine tools industry) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The sealing and dispensing robots market is driven by the increase in industrial automation. In addition, the increase in 3D multi-imaging and image scanning is anticipated to boost the growth of the sealing and dispensing robots market.

Due to the shift in industries from manual tools and equipment to robotic solutions the demand for automation is increasing. For sealing and dispensing operations, the robots operate efficiently by increasing production and improving the quality of products. The vision systems, increased payload capacity, multi-axis dimensions, and increased arm length for extended reach allows robots to work with more complex objects. Due to COVID-19, several industries were hindered as the governments had declared the closure of operations industries. However, these end-user industries increased the adoption of automation for their critical manufacturing operations. Therefore, with the increasing adoption of factory automation, the demand for sealing and dispensing robots will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Sealing and Dispensing Robots Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates the business through Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers an Integrated Dispensing Function Package, a complete set of dispensing components such as electrically driven dosers, applicators, hoses, material temperature conditioning units, among others.

DAIHEN Corp.

DAIHEN Corp. operates the business through Power Transmission Distribution Products, Welding Mechatronics, Advanced Components, and Other. The company offers FD-B4S, a 7-axis robot with a conventional welding system in different payload systems, including medium, low, and high payloads.

Dover Corp.

Dover Corp. operates the business through Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment. The company offers smart sealing and dispensing robots through its brand, Techcon.

FANUC Corp.

FANUC Corp. operates the business through FA, ROBOT, ROBOMACHINE, and Service. The company offers automotive adhesive dispensing robots used in a wide variety of applications such as arc welding, assembly, CNC milling, CNC motion control, and CNC turning among others.

Graco Inc.

Graco Inc. operates the business through Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The company offers a line of automated adhesive dispense systems such as UniXact Benchtop Jetting Systems and UniXact Dispensing Cells.

Sealing And Dispensing Robots Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Automotive auto component manufacturers size and forecast 2020-2025

Glass industry size and forecast 2020-2025

Plastic industry size and forecast 2020-2025

Machine tools industry size and forecast 2020-2025

Sealing And Dispensing Robots Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe size and forecast 2020-2025

North America size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA size and forecast 2020-2025

South America size and forecast 2020-2025

