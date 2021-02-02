Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the workspace management software market. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and market behavior across various segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Workspace Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Workspace Management Software Market: Key Findings

Workspace management software market value to grow by USD 1.11 billion at almost 13% CAGR during 2020-2024

38% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

Based on the deployment, the cloud-based segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Workspace management software market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Workspace Management Software Market: Growth Drivers

The increased need for optimized space planning is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Floor space optimization is one of the major challenges faced by organizations while finalizing their floor planning strategy. With workspace management software solutions, end-users can effectively optimize floor plans and analyze the performance of the workforce in different floor planning configurations. It also helps end-users identify unutilized spaces and optimize space planning to ensure better space utilization. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of workspace management software among end-users, thereby driving the market growth.

"Increase in the number of strategic alliances and changing work cultures will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Workspace Management Software Market: Major Vendors

Accruent

Accruent operates its business through segments such as Solutions and Services. The company offers Space Management Software EMS. It is a room and resource scheduling software for workspaces used for optimized space scheduling.

AgilQuest Corp.

AgilQuest Corp. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers various workplace management software such as Office Seat Management Software and Flexible workplace management.

Asure Software Inc.

Asure Software Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of workspace management solutions such as Workplace utilization and occupancy sensors, NowSpace, and Full service room scheduling.

