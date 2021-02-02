Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market to exhibit a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period of 2020-2030, announces DelveInsight

- The PTCL market is expected to rise due to rising incidence and the expected entry of emerging therapies that will expand the market with novel targets.
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market" report provides an absolute comprehension of the PTCL, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market report also proffers an analysis of recent Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs.
Some of the essential highlights of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Research Report:
- Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid-stage developments to be launched soon. The major key players include Eisai, Celgene Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Solasia Pharma, Aileron Therapeutics, Incyte, Novartis, and several others that hold the potential to create a significant positive shift in Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market size.
- Only five FDA products are approved for PTCL treatment, comprising Beleodaq (Belinostat, Acrotech Biopharma); Istodax (Romidepsin, Celgene), Folotyn (Pralatrexate, Acrotech Biopharma), Arranon (Nelarabine, GlaxoSmithKline), and Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin, Seattle Genetics).
- There were no approved therapies for first-line treatment in the past years, with no current standard of care for PTCL patients. However, recent authorization of Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin) in November 2018 from the US FDA has changed the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market landscape. It is now the only FDA-authorised regimen in first-line therapy combined with chemotherapy for adults with formerly untreated systemic ALCL or other CD30-expressing PTCL.
- The rapid change in the PTCL market is mainly attributed to the launch of Adcetris, along with the robust clinical pipeline and the upcoming launch of emerging therapies such as Azacitidine (CC-486), COPIKTRA (Duvelisib), and others in the forecasted period (2020-2030). Adcetris and Istodax (Romidepsin) for the first-line treatment of PTCL is projected to lead the market with the highest PTCL market share in 2030.
- The approved Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment options in the EU are Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) and Arranon (nelarabine).
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) is a diverse group of aggressive lymphomas that develop from mature T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells and account for 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas worldwide. Most PTCL subtypes are aggressive lymphomas, including PTCL-NOS, AITL, ALCL, enteropathy-type T-cell lymphoma, and extranodal NK cell/T-cell lymphoma. The total Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma incident population in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan] was 17,057 in 2020.
The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:
- Total Incident Cases of PTCL
- Stage-Specific Incident Cases of PTCL (Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV)
- Subtype-Specific Incident Cases of PTCL (PTCL-NOS, ALCL, AITL, nasal NK/T-cell lymphoma, enteropathy-type intestinal TCL, hepatosplenic TCL, and others)
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Analysis
Currently, the PTCL market holds treatment options that are supportive in nature, such as conservative (nonsurgical) and surgical methods. Conservative Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment further includes physical therapy, behavioural therapies, or pharmacological therapies.
There are only five FDA permitted products for the treatment of PTCL, are Beleodaq (Belinostat, Acrotech Biopharma); Istodax (Romidepsin, Celgene), Folotyn (Pralatrexate, Acrotech Biopharma), Arranon (Nelarabine, GlaxoSmithKline), and Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin, Seattle Genetics).
There were no approved therapies for first-line treatment in the past years, with no current standard of care for PTCL patients. However, a recent sanction of Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin) in November 2018 from the US FDA has altered the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market landscape. It is now the only FDA-authorised regimen in first-line therapy combined with chemotherapy for adults with formerly untreated systemic ALCL or other CD30-expressing PTCL.
The approved PTCL treatment options in the EU are Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) and Arranon (nelarabine). Adcetris is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets CD30. In Europe, the rejection of the approval for Folotyn (pralatrexate) and Istodax (romidepsin) by The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has affected the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market scenario to a large extent. As these products showed a lack of evidence in the clinical benefit, they were withdrawn from the market subsequently. Apart from these, Beleodaq (Belinostat) is not licensed in Europe, although the EMA has granted it orphan designation status.
The approved therapies for the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma treatment in Japan includes Istodax (romidepsin), Folotyn (pralatrexate), Poteligeo (mogamulizumab), Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), Mundesine (forodesine hydrochloride), and Arranon (nelarabine). As compared to the US and EU-5, the approved drugs for PTCL and its subtype are more in Japan. However, two approved drugs (Folotyn and Istodax) in Japan are rejected by the EMA due to a lack of evidence in the clinical benefit.
Apart from the available permitted therapies, there are a few off-label therapies and other emerging therapies available for PTCL treatment. Some of the off-label therapies enumerated in the NCCN guidelines for Relapsed PTCL are MabThera (Rituxan), Bortezomib, Bendamustine, Lenalidomide, and Alemtuzumab.
Apart from these approved and off-label therapies, various emerging therapies are being evaluated in clinical trials to treat PTCL and its subtypes. The emerging therapies include Azacitidine, Denileukin diftitox, HBI-8000, COPIKTRA, Tislelizumab, Keytruda, STI-3031/IMC-001, SP-02, Tipifarnib, ALRN-6924, Ruxolitinib, and Romidepsin + Azacitidine and many others.
PTCL Emerging Drugs Along with Key Players
- Denileukin diftitox: Eisai
- SP-02 (Darinaparsin, ZIO-101): Solasia Pharma
- Fenretinide (4-HPR): CerRx
- Tipifarnib: Kura Oncology
- HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Inc.
- COPIKTRA (Duvelisib): Verastem
- Genolimzumab (GB226): Genor Biopharma
- Azacitidine (CC-486): Celgene Corporation
- Tislelizumab: BeiGene
- Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma
- AFM13: Affimed GmbH
- Opdivo (nivolumab) + Cabiralizumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bavencio (avelumab): Pfizer
- Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
- STI-3031/IMC-001: Sorrento Therapeutics
- ALRN 6924: Aileron Therapeutics
- Masitinib: AB Science
- Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis
- Aplidin (plitidepsin): PharmaMar
- ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals
And several others.
Final Comments on Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Growth
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers
- Use of Combination Therapies- In recent years, efforts have been made to incorporate new therapies into combination strategies for PTCL treatment.
- Upcoming novel therapies in pipeline for the treatment of PTCL- There is an improvement in PTCL treatment options, and a large number of agents are showing promising activity in PTCL. Also, there are demands of advanced therapeutics, and the presence of a significant number of pipeline drugs will drive the PTCL market.
- An upsurge in Research and Development- Increased public awareness and growing research and development create a lucrative opportunity to innovate therapeutics to drive the PTCL market.
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Barriers
- PTCL subtypes' rarity- The subtypes of PTCL have distinct clinical characteristics that make it difficult to diagnose and treat. Refractory/relapsed patients present a low-risk profile. Data lack effective and safe therapies, and no clear standard of care has been established to treat PTCL in newly diagnosed patients and those who experience relapsed/refractory cases in PTCL.
- Less expertise in diagnosis - T-cell lymphomas are often misdiagnosed, so, recruiting patients for clinical trials can be challenging. Diagnostic and therapeutic options are much needed to improve the prognosis of PTCL and outcomes for patients.
Scope of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Insight
- Geography Covered: 7MM - The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan.
- Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).
- Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)
- Leading Companies investigating its candidates for Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma: Eisai, Celgene Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Solasia Pharma, Aileron Therapeutics, Incyte, Novartis, and several others.
- Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.
- Case Studies
- KOL's Views
- Analyst's View
Table of Contents
1
Key Insights
2
Executive Summary of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL)
3
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance
4
PTCL Disease Background and Overview
5
Case Reports of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
6
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1
United States
6.2
EU5 Countries
6.2.1
Germany
6.2.2
France
6.2.3
Italy
6.2.4
Spain
6.2.5
United Kingdom
6.3
Japan
7
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment
8
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs
9
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Marketed Drugs
9.1
Beleodaq (Belinostat): Onxeo S.A.
9.2
Istodax (Romidepsin): Celgene Corporation
9.3
Folotyn (Pralatrexate): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
9.4
Poteligeo (Mogamulizumab): Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd.
9.5
Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin): Seattle Genetics
9.6
Mundesine (Forodesine Hydrochloride): Mundipharma K. K.
9.7
Rituxan (MabThera): Genentech
9.8
Arranon (nelarabine): GlaxoSmithKline
10
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs
10.1
Denileukin diftitox: Eisai
10.2
SP-02 (Darinaparsin, ZIO-101): Solasia Pharma
10.3
Fenretinide (4-HPR): CerRx
10.4
Tipifarnib: Kura Oncology
10.5
HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Inc.
10.6
COPIKTRA (Duvelisib): Verastem
10.7
Genolimzumab (GB226): Genor Biopharma
10.8
Azacitidine (CC-486): Celgene Corporation
10.9
Tislelizumab: BeiGene
10.10
Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma
10.11
AFM13: Affimed GmbH
10.12
Opdivo (nivolumab) + Cabiralizumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb
10.13
Bavencio (avelumab): Pfizer
10.14
Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
10.15
STI-3031/IMC-001: Sorrento Therapeutics
10.16
ALRN 6924: Aileron Therapeutics
10.17
Masitinib: AB Science
10.18
Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis
10.19
Aplidin (plitidepsin): PharmaMar
10.20
ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals
11
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Seven Major Market Analysis
12
CD30 expression in Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
13
Expected Launch Year of PTCL Emerging Therapies
14
Attribute Analysis Phase III
15
Attribute Analysis Phase II
16
United States PTCL Market Outlook
17
EU-5 PTCL Market Outlook
17.1
Germany PTCL Market Size
17.2
France PTCL Market Size
17.3
Italy PTCL Market Size
17.4
Spain PTCL Market Size
17.5
United Kingdom PTCL Market Size
18
Japan PTCL Market Outlook
19
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers
20
Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Barriers
21
SWOT Analysis of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
22
Reimbursement and Market Access
23
Recognized Establishments
24
Appendix
25
DelveInsight Capabilities
26
Disclaimer
27
About DelveInsight
