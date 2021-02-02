Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market to exhibit a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period of 2020-2030, announces DelveInsight

- The PTCL market is expected to rise due to rising incidence and the expected entry of emerging therapies that will expand the market with novel targets.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market " report provides an absolute comprehension of the PTCL, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market report also proffers an analysis of recent Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs.

Some of the essential highlights of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Research Report :

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid-stage developments to be launched soon. The major key players include Eisai, Celgene Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Solasia Pharma, Aileron Therapeutics, Incyte, Novartis, and several others that hold the potential to create a significant positive shift in Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market size.

and several others that hold the potential to create a significant positive shift in Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market size. Only five FDA products are approved for PTCL treatment, comprising Beleodaq (Belinostat, Acrotech Biopharma); Istodax (Romidepsin, Celgene), Folotyn (Pralatrexate, Acrotech Biopharma), Arranon (Nelarabine, GlaxoSmithKline), and Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin, Seattle Genetics) .

. There were no approved therapies for first-line treatment in the past years, with no current standard of care for PTCL patients. However, recent authorization of Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin) in November 2018 from the US FDA has changed the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market landscape. It is now the only FDA-authorised regimen in first-line therapy combined with chemotherapy for adults with formerly untreated systemic ALCL or other CD30-expressing PTCL.

in from the US FDA has changed the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market landscape. It is now the only FDA-authorised regimen in first-line therapy combined with chemotherapy for adults with formerly untreated systemic ALCL or other CD30-expressing PTCL. The rapid change in the PTCL market is mainly attributed to the launch of Adcetris , along with the robust clinical pipeline and the upcoming launch of emerging therapies such as Azacitidine (CC-486), COPIKTRA (Duvelisib) , and others in the forecasted period (2020-2030). Adcetris and Istodax (Romidepsin) for the first-line treatment of PTCL is projected to lead the market with the highest PTCL market share in 2030.

, along with the robust clinical pipeline and the upcoming launch of emerging therapies such as , and others in the forecasted period (2020-2030). for the first-line treatment of PTCL is projected to lead the market with the highest PTCL market share in 2030. The approved Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment options in the EU are Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) and Arranon (nelarabine).

For additional information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) is a diverse group of aggressive lymphomas that develop from mature T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells and account for 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas worldwide. Most PTCL subtypes are aggressive lymphomas, including PTCL-NOS, AITL, ALCL, enteropathy-type T-cell lymphoma, and extranodal NK cell/T-cell lymphoma. The total Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma incident population in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan] was 17,057 in 2020.

Download Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Infographic for free

The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of PTCL

Stage-Specific Incident Cases of PTCL (Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV)

Subtype-Specific Incident Cases of PTCL (PTCL-NOS, ALCL, AITL, nasal NK/T-cell lymphoma, enteropathy-type intestinal TCL, hepatosplenic TCL, and others)

Request for a free sample report for more insights @ PTCL Market Growth

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Analysis

Currently, the PTCL market holds treatment options that are supportive in nature, such as conservative (nonsurgical) and surgical methods. Conservative Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment further includes physical therapy, behavioural therapies, or pharmacological therapies.

There are only five FDA permitted products for the treatment of PTCL, are Beleodaq (Belinostat, Acrotech Biopharma); Istodax (Romidepsin, Celgene), Folotyn (Pralatrexate, Acrotech Biopharma), Arranon (Nelarabine, GlaxoSmithKline), and Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin, Seattle Genetics).

There were no approved therapies for first-line treatment in the past years, with no current standard of care for PTCL patients. However, a recent sanction of Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin) in November 2018 from the US FDA has altered the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market landscape. It is now the only FDA-authorised regimen in first-line therapy combined with chemotherapy for adults with formerly untreated systemic ALCL or other CD30-expressing PTCL.

The approved PTCL treatment options in the EU are Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) and Arranon (nelarabine). Adcetris is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets CD30. In Europe, the rejection of the approval for Folotyn (pralatrexate) and Istodax (romidepsin) by The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has affected the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market scenario to a large extent. As these products showed a lack of evidence in the clinical benefit, they were withdrawn from the market subsequently. Apart from these, Beleodaq (Belinostat) is not licensed in Europe, although the EMA has granted it orphan designation status.

The approved therapies for the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma treatment in Japan includes Istodax (romidepsin), Folotyn (pralatrexate), Poteligeo (mogamulizumab), Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), Mundesine (forodesine hydrochloride), and Arranon (nelarabine). As compared to the US and EU-5, the approved drugs for PTCL and its subtype are more in Japan. However, two approved drugs (Folotyn and Istodax) in Japan are rejected by the EMA due to a lack of evidence in the clinical benefit.

Apart from the available permitted therapies, there are a few off-label therapies and other emerging therapies available for PTCL treatment. Some of the off-label therapies enumerated in the NCCN guidelines for Relapsed PTCL are MabThera (Rituxan), Bortezomib, Bendamustine, Lenalidomide, and Alemtuzumab.

Apart from these approved and off-label therapies, various emerging therapies are being evaluated in clinical trials to treat PTCL and its subtypes. The emerging therapies include Azacitidine, Denileukin diftitox, HBI-8000, COPIKTRA, Tislelizumab, Keytruda, STI-3031/IMC-001, SP-02, Tipifarnib, ALRN-6924, Ruxolitinib, and Romidepsin + Azacitidine and many others.

PTCL Emerging Drugs Along with Key Players

Denileukin diftitox: Eisai

SP-02 (Darinaparsin, ZIO-101): Solasia Pharma

Fenretinide (4-HPR): CerRx

Tipifarnib: Kura Oncology

HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Inc.

COPIKTRA (Duvelisib): Verastem

Genolimzumab (GB226): Genor Biopharma

Azacitidine (CC-486): Celgene Corporation

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma

AFM13: Affimed GmbH

Opdivo (nivolumab) + Cabiralizumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bavencio (avelumab): Pfizer

Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

STI-3031/IMC-001: Sorrento Therapeutics

ALRN 6924: Aileron Therapeutics

Masitinib: AB Science

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis

Aplidin (plitidepsin): PharmaMar

ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals

And several others.

Final Comments on Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Growth

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers

Use of Combination Therapies- In recent years, efforts have been made to incorporate new therapies into combination strategies for PTCL treatment.

In recent years, efforts have been made to incorporate new therapies into combination strategies for PTCL treatment. Upcoming novel therapies in pipeline for the treatment of PTCL- There is an improvement in PTCL treatment options, and a large number of agents are showing promising activity in PTCL. Also, there are demands of advanced therapeutics, and the presence of a significant number of pipeline drugs will drive the PTCL market.

There is an improvement in PTCL treatment options, and a large number of agents are showing promising activity in PTCL. Also, there are demands of advanced therapeutics, and the presence of a significant number of pipeline drugs will drive the PTCL market. An upsurge in Research and Development- Increased public awareness and growing research and development create a lucrative opportunity to innovate therapeutics to drive the PTCL market.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Barriers

PTCL subtypes' rarity- The subtypes of PTCL have distinct clinical characteristics that make it difficult to diagnose and treat. Refractory/relapsed patients present a low-risk profile. Data lack effective and safe therapies, and no clear standard of care has been established to treat PTCL in newly diagnosed patients and those who experience relapsed/refractory cases in PTCL.

The subtypes of PTCL have distinct clinical characteristics that make it difficult to diagnose and treat. Refractory/relapsed patients present a low-risk profile. Data lack effective and safe therapies, and no clear standard of care has been established to treat PTCL in newly diagnosed patients and those who experience relapsed/refractory cases in PTCL. Less expertise in diagnosis - T-cell lymphomas are often misdiagnosed, so, recruiting patients for clinical trials can be challenging. Diagnostic and therapeutic options are much needed to improve the prognosis of PTCL and outcomes for patients.

Scope of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Insight

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Leading Companies investigating its candidates for Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma : Eisai, Celgene Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Solasia Pharma, Aileron Therapeutics, Incyte, Novartis, and several others.

: Eisai, Celgene Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Solasia Pharma, Aileron Therapeutics, Incyte, Novartis, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ PTCL Market Size

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) 3 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance 4 PTCL Disease Background and Overview 5 Case Reports of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma 6 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment 8 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs 9 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Marketed Drugs 9.1 Beleodaq (Belinostat): Onxeo S.A. 9.2 Istodax (Romidepsin): Celgene Corporation 9.3 Folotyn (Pralatrexate): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 9.4 Poteligeo (Mogamulizumab): Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd. 9.5 Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin): Seattle Genetics 9.6 Mundesine (Forodesine Hydrochloride): Mundipharma K. K. 9.7 Rituxan (MabThera): Genentech 9.8 Arranon (nelarabine): GlaxoSmithKline 10 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs 10.1 Denileukin diftitox: Eisai 10.2 SP-02 (Darinaparsin, ZIO-101): Solasia Pharma 10.3 Fenretinide (4-HPR): CerRx 10.4 Tipifarnib: Kura Oncology 10.5 HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Inc. 10.6 COPIKTRA (Duvelisib): Verastem 10.7 Genolimzumab (GB226): Genor Biopharma 10.8 Azacitidine (CC-486): Celgene Corporation 10.9 Tislelizumab: BeiGene 10.10 Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma 10.11 AFM13: Affimed GmbH 10.12 Opdivo (nivolumab) + Cabiralizumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb 10.13 Bavencio (avelumab): Pfizer 10.14 Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. 10.15 STI-3031/IMC-001: Sorrento Therapeutics 10.16 ALRN 6924: Aileron Therapeutics 10.17 Masitinib: AB Science 10.18 Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis 10.19 Aplidin (plitidepsin): PharmaMar 10.20 ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals 11 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Seven Major Market Analysis 12 CD30 expression in Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma 13 Expected Launch Year of PTCL Emerging Therapies 14 Attribute Analysis Phase III 15 Attribute Analysis Phase II 16 United States PTCL Market Outlook 17 EU-5 PTCL Market Outlook 17.1 Germany PTCL Market Size 17.2 France PTCL Market Size 17.3 Italy PTCL Market Size 17.4 Spain PTCL Market Size 17.5 United Kingdom PTCL Market Size 18 Japan PTCL Market Outlook 19 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers 20 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Barriers 21 SWOT Analysis of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma 22 Reimbursement and Market Access 23 Recognized Establishments 24 Appendix 25 DelveInsight Capabilities 26 Disclaimer 27 About DelveInsight

Browse detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ PTCL Market Share

Related Reports

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas Pipeline Analysis

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) market.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Forecast Analysis

DelveInsight's Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020 " report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL).

Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma Market Analysis

DelveInsight's ATCL Market report 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends in 7MM.

Chronic Bronchitis Market Analysis

DelveInsight's Chronic Bronchitis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Analysis

DelveInsight's Mucopolysaccharidosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology in 7MM.

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Analysis

DelveInsight's Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology in 7MM.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Analysis

DelveInsight' s Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology in 7MM.

Spinal Cord Stimulator Market Analysis

DelveInsight's "Spinal Cord Stimulator Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Spinal Cord Stimulator.

India Healthcare Outlook Report, 2020

DelveInsight's, "India Healthcare Outlook Report, 2020," provides comprehensive insights about the healthcare scenario, regulatory policies and reimbursement landscape in India.

Meniere's Disease Market Analysis

DelveInsight's Meniere's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

DelveInsight

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg