After four years of being the only vendor recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MDM Solutions, Riversand is positioned as a Leader among 15 vendors and was recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions* report.

Riversand's customers include the world's biggest brands in retail, food and consumer-packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, transportation and distribution, and energy. Within the Leader quadrant of the report, Riversand is the only pure play cloud-native SaaS platform.

"For nearly twenty years, we've been honored to have worked with phenomenal clients and deliver better data experiences to their customers and partners," said Upen Varanasi, CEO and co-founder of Riversand. "We believe our ability to show business value for our clients has been recognized by Gartner and being named a Leader in this 2021 Magic Quadrant for MDM Solutions report. We are thrilled to see our long-term vision paying off."

Riversand had previously been named a Visionary consecutively in four previous Gartner Magic Quadrant reports.

"Proving and providing strong business value guided by a smart strategy it's what our clients expect from Riversand," said Varanasi. "We will continue to invest ahead of the curve and help ensure that our clients continue to get the most forward-thinking master data management solutions available."

Download the full Gartner Magic Quadrant report here*: https://riversand.me/GartnerMDMMQ21_PR

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions," Simon Walker, Sally Parker, Malcolm Hawker, Divya Radhakrishnan, Alan Dayley, 27 January 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Riversand

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit Riversand for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

