InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training products and services for armed forces and law enforcement, will display a broad range of innovative solutions on two stands during the biennial International Defence Exhibition and Conference at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the UAE, Feb. 21-25, 2021. IDEX will be InVeris' first major international trade show following its rebranding in October 2020 from Meggitt Training Systems.

"Thanks to new, dynamic ownership, InVeris Training Solutions is now better positioned than ever to deliver superior in-house military and law enforcement expertise, combined with local support across our portfolio," said Andrea Czop, vice president of strategy, sales and marketing. "Our advanced virtual, live-fire and integrated solutions can help Middle Eastern and other military forces better prepare to act at a moment's notice to counter emerging and evolving threats."

The company will have a dual presence at IDEX again for 2021. At stand #02-A01, InVeris will showcase its extensive live-fire portfolio, including models of three key products: The GranTrap granulated rubber bullet trap, Shoot House Optimized for Tactical Training (SHOTT) tactical environment for critical skills training, and Road Range self-contained, transportable weapons training facility. Targeting systems will also feature prominently, including the XWT, the industry's first wireless, 360-degree turning target retrieval system, as well as the Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target (MF-SIT) that can respond to hits or a pre-programmed scenario, ensuring trainees do not anticipate target actions. Finally, the LOMAH (location of miss and hit) system provides the information needed to accurately display shot grouping and zeroing of weapons more effectively, resulting in improved marksmanship skills. Combined with a variety of shooting lanes and control systems, no other company can provide a comparable total firing range solution.

On the International Golden Group stand (#04-C20), InVeris will display the FATS 180MIL simulation training system that puts users in the action, facing realistic pressures while maintaining situational awareness. The system utilizes the same high-fidelity ballistic engine validated by the US Army, Marine Corps and other military customers. The FATS 180MIL at IDEX will be complemented by a selection of simulated weapons, including the wireless M249 BlueFire, M24 Sniper Rifle (Remington 700), M4 BlueFire, Glock 17 BlueFire and AK-47. For more than three decades, FATS has been the leader in virtual training, serving as the system of record for NATO military forces and other allies, along with law enforcement departments around the world. The FATS 180MIL and 300MIL are InVeris' latest offerings in this market.

To speak with an InVeris representative during IDEX 2021, visit one of the stands above or schedule an appointment at https://inveristraining.com/about-inveris-training-solutions/request-a-meeting-with-inveris/.

InVeris Training Solutions combines an agile approach with an unmatched expertise in training technology to design and deliver customized, cutting-edge, first-rate training solutions that keep military, law enforcement, private and commercial range clients safe, prepared and ready to serve Because Seconds Matter. With a portfolio of technology-enabled training solutions, and a team of 400 employees driven to innovate, InVeris Training Solutions is the global leader in integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training solutions. With its legacy companies, FATS and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over 15,000 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 90-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia and partners with clients in the US and around the world from facilities on five continents.

