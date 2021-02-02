Robert Seltzer Joins Swift Navigation as Executive Vice President of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021, a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, today announced a new executive hire to support its rapidly expanding business. Robert Seltzer has joined the Swift executive team as Executive Vice President of Product. In his new role, Mr. Seltzer will be responsible for product strategy and roadmap and will lead the product team, enabling Swift to build solutions, products and services for today's evolving GNSS and precise positioning markets.



Mr. Seltzer is an established industry veteran with 25 years of leadership experience where he transformed, led and developed product, marketing, sales, software engineering and business development teams. For the past 22 years, Mr. Seltzer has been a leader at Intel Corporation, most recently as Vice President, Platform Solutions and Computing, where he led the strategy, roadmap and product portfolio for the client computing business. With many accomplishments in product development, Mr. Seltzer is well versed in the markets for mobile, cloud, gaming and hyperscale computing. Mr. Seltzer combines his technology industry experience with leadership roles in the military as an Iraq War veteran and most recently a member of SEAL Team Five. Mr. Seltzer holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Washington and an MBA from Santa Clara University.

Mr. Seltzer's product experience will enhance Swift's comprehensive GNSS platform, consisting of the receiver-agnostic Starlingsoftware positioning engine that easily integrates with the automotive sensor suite and pulls centimeter-accurate location corrections from Skylark-Swift's wide area, cloud-based GNSS corrections service that delivers real-time, secure and highly-available location data across the contiguous U.S., Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia and a growing number of countries worldwide-to deliver absolute positioning at the continental scale required by today's safety-critical autonomous applications. Mr. Seltzer will build on this ecosystem to deliver new platforms, hardware and software for Swift's customers across the globe including automotive OEMs, last-mile delivery providers, mobile providers and those building rail, industrial, micromobility and IoT platforms for mass-market applications.

"Robert Seltzer is a recognized product leader in IoT solutions, artificial intelligence, cloud platforms and SaaS, bringing deep expertise to Swift's product development function," said Timothy Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Swift Navigation. "The entire Swift team is thrilled to have him lead our product function and play a strong role in Swift's continued market growth."

"I am very excited to join Swift's Executive Team and to lead the product function to bring additional high precision GNSS and precise positioning services to the mass market," added Robert Seltzer, EVP of Product at Swift Navigation. "I see enormous growth opportunities for the company's products and service platform in the many maturing markets requiring autonomy and precise location services. "

Swift Navigation provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile and mass-market applications.

