Clear Retirement News: How To See The Retirement You Want On Paper

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / for many Americans, retirement is an elusive dream that will one day work itself out. As the day gets closer, the ambiguity begins to turn into anxiety.

Your retirement date may get pushed out, not because you can't afford it, but perhaps because you don't fully understand it. Don't beat yourself up about it. It can be challenging to know how to generate income between assets, Social Security, pensions, and so on while trying to be mindful of possibly higher taxes soon.

On top of all that, you need to figure out how your assets and investments will pass to your beneficiaries without giving too much to Uncle Sam… Feeling overwhelmed?

AJ Ruffin, the President of Jefferson Matthews Wealth Solutions, believes it is possible to overcome retirement anxiety by seeing your entire retirement on paper. The question remains, how does he do it?

He breaks his process, the JM Retirement Analysis, down into three steps. First, determine what you want in retirement. Second, organize your assets and run an analysis. Third, complete your written plan so you can see how retirement is projected to be for years to come.

Determine What You Want

What you want is the beginning and the end of the process. Everything in retirement should be built around what you want. If you don't know what you want, retirement could be difficult. As you leave the workplace, you are leaving a part of you behind. Be proactive and fill that void with hobbies and activities that give you purpose.

When you have a clear vision of what you want in retirement, your financial professional who can help you plan will have a clear baseline of expectations. The goal is for both parties to succeed. Just like a doctor can't make you healthy unless you communicate, a retirement planner can't give you the retirement you want unless you explicitly share everything.

Organize Your Assets

Chances are, your assets and investments are currently positioned to do one thing. Grow. That is great when you are still working, but adjustments are in order when you retire.

Consider the following. Your distributions must be dynamic. Even though markets go up and down, your income should only go up. How you invest can have a significant impact on how you receive your income. What is right for you may be different than what is suitable for someone else. Review your assets and make sure they align with your retirement goals, not just your investment growth goals.

Also, consider the broken clock analogy. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Are your investments doing what they should be doing? When is the last time you had a deep dive into your portfolio? Make sure to review everything as you organize your assets and run the analysis so you can get rid of any broken clocks in your portfolio.

Complete Your Written Plan

Once you have explicitly stated what you want in retirement and have reviewed and organized your portfolio, you are ready to create a written plan.

A written plan shows you your investments and income all in one place. The beauty of simplicity is that at any given moment, you should be able to project what your retirement will look like in a year or even ten years.

A written plan is a series of projections that take you through whatever the market brings. As a former linebacker from Auburn, AJ learned the importance of having a plan for whatever happened on the field.

No one can predict the future. That is what makes a written plan so beautiful. You can have a plan on what to do if taxes go up. You can have a plan on what to do if the market goes flat for a few years or even crashes.

Plan your play. In other words, plan how you want your retirement to be so when life happens, you don't need to think or worry about your financial health. It is ready to act, regardless of what happens.

In Conclusion

At first glance, retirement can feel stressful. As AJ puts it, "if you plan your play, you'll know the way." Plan your retirement based on what you want. Organize your assets from a growth portfolio into a retirement portfolio. Lastly, get your plan on paper and make sure you understand it. Make your retirement the best time of your life.

