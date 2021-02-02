Haselden To Lead Next Phase of Growth For The Iconic Outdoor Apparel And Equipment Maker

Amer Sports Corporation ("Amer Sports") today announced the appointment of retail industry executive, and seasoned global operator Stuart Haselden to the newly-created role of Chief Executive Officer at Arc'teryx Equipment ("Arc'teryx" or "Company"), the global design company specializing in technical high-performance outerwear and equipment. The appointment is effective immediately. In this new role, Haselden will lead the global business strategy with a focus on building new vertical capabilities and accelerating regional expansion.

"As we enter this next phase of growth for Arc'teryx, we are excited to welcome Stuart to the Amer Sports team," said James Zheng, Board Executive Director and CEO of Amer Sports. "Stuart's rare mix of global brand business leadership and direct to consumer expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate Arc'teryx direct-to-consumer strategies and position the brand for long-term success. With Stuart's leadership and deep experience in engineering profitable growth for disruptive vertical brands, I am confident that Arc'teryx can reach the next level and we look forward to his immediate contributions."

Haselden brings more than two decades of retail and vertical direct-to-consumer expertise to Arc'teryx with a proven record of innovative brand-building at premiere global leaders, including lululemon, J.Crew, and Saks. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer for global lifestyle brand Away.

Haselden said, "Arc'teryx is an inspiring brand that represents the pinnacle of design innovation. I'm thrilled to join this talented team to extend their track record of success and build new capabilities to take the business forward."

Haselden succeeds Jon Hoerauf, Arc'teryx President, who has decided to leave the Company to pursue other plans. "Jon leaves after a distinguished career here, and he leaves a strong legacy at Arc'teryx, having grown sales consistently, and having built a strong organization over his five-year tenure as brand leader," said Zheng. "We want to thank him for his important contributions in building Arc'teryx that have included the expansion of key product lines, important new store innovation, and enabling our international expansion."

Haselden's career spans more than 20 years of executive leadership at global apparel retailers. Prior to Away, he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for lululemon athletica, inc. from 2015 to 2020, helping restore the brand's profitability and leading its international business.

Previously, Haselden held roles including Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Senior Vice President of Finance for J. Crew Group, Inc. from 2006 to 2014. Prior to J.Crew, Haselden spent six years at Saks Incorporated where he served in a number of roles, including VP Strategic Planning. Haselden's leadership experience also includes four years of active duty service as an armored cavalry officer in the U.S. Army. He currently serves on the advisory board of the Harbert School of Business at Auburn University.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Wilson, Peak Performance, Atomic, and Suunto. Its technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, apparel and accessories aim to improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. Amer Sports' business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets.

About Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx is a design brand based in North Vancouver, Canada. Its technical apparel and equipment design process is connected to the real world, focused on delivering durable, unrivaled performance. Its products are distributed through more than 3,000 retail locations worldwide, including over 80 branded stores.

