Hazmat University Announces that IATA Publishes Addendum to 62nd Edition Dangerous Good Regulations

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / The handling, shipping and transportation of dangerous goods is a highly regulated industry, with compliance regulations that are in a constant state of flux.

This January, Florida-based B2B education company,Hazmat University, along with the Bureau of Dangerous Goods, highlights a new Addendum to the 62nd Edition DGR published by IATA (International Air Transport Association).

The Addendum to 62nd Edition DGR

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) posted the first addendum to the 62nd edition of the Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR). The addendum is effective January 1, 2021. There were several edits and additions made to the IATA DGR in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To follow are some highlights of this addendum:

First, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and cleaners were added to the list of items excepted from the regulations when carried aboard the aircraft for passenger and crew hygiene.

In 3.9.2.5, IATA excepted COVID vaccines containing GMOs or GMMOs, including those in clinical trials, from being classified as UN3245, Genetically Modified Organisms or Genetically Modified Micro-organisms.

New special provision A220 was added to entries in the dangerous goods list for UN3481 Lithium Ion Batteries Contained in or Packed with Equipment and UN3091 Lithium Metal Batteries Contained in or Packed with Equipment. The special provisions stated that packages containing COVID-19 vaccines accompanied by data loggers and/or cargo tracking devices containing lithium batteries are not subject to the marking or documentation requirements of section II of Packing Instruction 967 or 970, as applicable.

Changes to the DG Statement on Air Waybills

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) updated the language used on an air waybill when dangerous goods are offered on a Shipper's Declaration for Dangerous Goods. The change was made to the 62nd edition of the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations and is effective January 1, 2023.

An air waybill accompanying a dangerous goods shipment that requires a Shipper's Declaration for Dangerous Goods must include one of the following statements in the "handling information" box:

"Dangerous goods as per attached Shipper's Declaration"; or

"Dangerous goods as per attached DGD."

The language is updated to replace the word "attached" with the word "associated."

The Need for Change

As technology develops, security concerns grow more urgent and efficiencies increase, the air cargo industry recognized the need for a digital process for communicating dangerous goods information. Most shipments of dangerous goods offered for air transportation are required to be accompanied by a Shipper's Declaration for Dangerous Goods.

In 2016, IATA started an e-DGD project concept to create a data-sharing platform for dangerous goods shipments. As airlines, states, and their stakeholders join the platform, data for more and more shipments will be transmitted electronically and without the need for paper documents. Many countries, including the United States, do not allow the use of the e-DGD yet. The language on the air waybill was updated to reflect the fact that a paper document may not accompany a shipment. The new statements are shown below:

"Dangerous goods as per associated Shipper's Declaration" or

"Dangerous goods as per associated DGD".

The revision of the AWB although not effective until January 1st, 2023 is one, we need to keep a close eye on. Time flies when you are having fun and lack of compliance will get your shipments rejected. Click hereAddendum to the 62nd Edition DGR for the complete document.

About Hazmat University and the Bureau of Dangerous Goods

As organizations dedicated to educating shippers and the supply chains regarding the dangerous goods regulations, the Bureau of Dangerous Goods and Hazmat University remain committed to providing world-class hazmat and dangerous goods training, software, and consulting services necessary to ensure safety and compliance.

Hazmat University's unique online training platform enables businesses and their employees to partake in specialized dangerous goods transportation training for ground, air, and vessel.

Dangerous goods online training covers specialized shipment protocols for processing, handling, and transportation, which includes general awareness, function-specific, safety and security training, in order to ensure both public and environmental safety.

Benefits of Hazmat University

Hazmat University offers a full line of online hazmat training and dangerous goods courses designed and developed by industry professionals.

Simple online ordering process

Self-paced instruction to fit busy schedules

Affordable

Available online 24/7

Intuitive platform

Instant training record provided upon successful completion

Those interested in learning more about Hazmat University's,IATA (ICAO) Shipping by Air Online Hazmat Training, or other training courses are encouraged to contact them via their officialwebsite.

