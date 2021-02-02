Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) ("AirTest") President George Graham is very pleased to announce that AirTest has introduced the TR9700-wifi CO 2 , temperature, humidity and pressure sensor specifically designed for applications in school classrooms to ensure safe ventilation levels in this era of COVID concerns. According to Graham, "While many school districts across the country are looking at upgrading air quality and ventilation equipment prior to re-occupancy, California is setting the trend with their comprehensive School Energy Efficiency Stimulus Program (SEES) that will go into effect later this year. The AirTest TR9700-WiFi is specifically designed to meet the requirements of this type of classroom upgrade application." This new three year, California grant program is intended to install CO 2 sensors for monitoring in school classrooms as a continuous check of ventilation levels. There is also an option for CO 2 demand-controlled ventilation which allows ventilation to vary based on classroom occupancy which provides a balance between air quality and energy use.

The TR9700-WiFi is designed to meet six specific CO 2 monitoring requirements established by the program. According to Graham, "These requirements for schools have been very well thought out and will likely become standard practice throughout North America. Our approach to provide a multi-functional platform that can produce a cost effect retrofit solution to school districts interested in maximizing the effectiveness of their grant allocation."

The California SEES initiatives also fund approaches to ensure that classrooms are not over pressurized. A key feature of the TR9700-WiFi platform is an ability to very accurately measure and in real time, control building pressure based on the use of two very accurate absolute pressure sensors located inside and outside the building. This is the first, real time pressure control system designed to work with the smaller HVAC systems typically used in school buildings. This approach can ensure air quality and increase energy efficiency.

The TR9700 has a number of options for communicating CO2 readings to Teachers and maintenance personnel that is capable of including a local display, phone app, WiFi connection or data that can be viewed and stored in the cloud. The platform can also use its WiFi capability to communicate to other HVAC equipment or to tie into building control networks already established in the building.

"While we are seeing strong interest from the schools segment, we also see good opportunity for harvesting energy savings and providing COVID protection with the multi-parameter TR9700-WiFi transmitter in commercial, retail and institutional buildings," said Graham.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies (www.airtest.com) is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years, and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that will make a significant impact on making the large number of existing buildings green and sustainable. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements". The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbours created thereby. Since these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

