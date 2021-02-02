Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2021 | 19:32
Innovative Medicines Canada / Médicaments novateurs Canada: Innovative Medicines Canada Statement Regarding EU Export Mechanism for COVID-19 Vaccines

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) issued the following statement regarding the announcement by the European Commission regarding an authorisation mechanism that may restrict or delay the export of COVID-19 vaccines to non-member states:

"We understand the frustration caused by the temporary reductions in COVID-19 vaccines being delivered to European Union countries. We also appreciate the desire by governments around the world to do everything in their power to secure adequate doses of vaccines to protect their populations from the virus's spread. These are unfortunate symptoms of the epic scale of the response required to fight the virus.

"However, the European Commission's authorization mechanism could create more challenges than it overcomes. Specifically, the mechanism could lead not only to restrictions on vaccines being exported to other countries, but given the global nature of the industry, it could also disrupt critical supply chains and further reduce the volume of vaccines being produced.

"Now is not the time for restrictions; it is a time for greater collaboration - between companies, governments, and researchers - to ensure equitable global access to vaccines.

"We will continue to work closely and collaboratively with governments at all levels to develop and deliver the treatments needed for those infected with the virus, and vaccines to stop its spread, so that together we can turn our collective attention to the world's social and economic recovery."

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

For further information:
Sarah Dion-Marquis
Director, Media and Public Relations
Telephone: 613-769-6510
E-mail: sdmarquis@imc-mnc.ca

SOURCE: Innovative Medicines Canada / Médicaments novateurs Canada



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627396/Innovative-Medicines-Canada-Statement-Regarding-EU-Export-Mechanism-for-COVID-19-Vaccines

