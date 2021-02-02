Regulatory News:

Further to the press release dated 29 January 2021, Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) confirms that the President of the Commercial Court of Paris has opened today a conciliation procedure for Pierre et Vacances S.A. and some of its subsidiaries, for a 4-month period, which may be extended.

This procedure, which will take place under the aegis of a conciliator, will provide the best possible framework for amicable discussions with the Group's main stakeholders.

