The radiology information systems market is poised to grow by USD 114.97 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
The report on the radiology information systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
The radiology information systems market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the integration of cloud-technology with RIS as one of the prime reasons driving the radiology information systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The radiology information systems market covers the following areas:
Radiology Information Systems Market Sizing
Radiology Information Systems Market Forecast
Radiology Information Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- and Siemens Healthineers AG.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Integrated RIS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Standalone RIS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances
- Increasing demand for cloud-based systems
- Emerging applications of RIS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Siemens Healthineers AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
