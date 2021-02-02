Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen to Present at the Global Chinese Financial Forum Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that Christopher R. Anderson, President, and CEO of the Company will be presenting at the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) Virtual Conference - Precious Metals Day, on February 4th, 2021, at 11:20 am PST.

GCFF is the largest conference that caters to the Chinese investment community in North America

Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, February 4th, 2021

Time: 11:20 - 11:40 AM (Pacific Time)

Register here: www.eventbrite.ca/e/gcff-virtual-conference-2021-precious-metals-day-registration-132587778615?aff=erelpanelorg

The GCFF Virtual Conference - Precious Metals Day, is a free online webinar, that will be held on February 4th, 2021, and will provide viewers with:

High-level macro-economic analysis on the precious metals sector's outlook in 2021

Understanding the opportunities presented by the precious metals sector

Hearing directly from precious metals company CEOs about their projects

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

604 488-3900

Investor Relations:

Sophy Cesar,

604-488-3900,

ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

Ximen Mining Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

