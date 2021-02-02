Global dumbbells market is set to grow by USD 272.46 million during 2020-2024 and register a CAGR of over 3%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006114/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dumbbells Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A&D Sports Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Core Health Fitness LLC, Coulter Ventures LLC, Exercycle SL, gym80 International GmbH, KPS Capital Partners LP, Nautilus Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Watson Gym Equipment. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for home fitness equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dumbbells Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dumbbells Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geographic Europe North America APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43382

Dumbbells Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the dumbbells market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A&D Sports Ltd., Amer Sports Corp., Core Health Fitness LLC, Coulter Ventures LLC, Exercycle SL, gym80 International GmbH, KPS Capital Partners LP, Nautilus Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Watson Gym Equipment.

The report also covers the following areas:

Dumbbells Market size

Dumbbells Market trends

Dumbbells Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dumbbells market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Connected Gym Equipment Market Global connected gym equipment market is segmented by product (cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment), end-user (residential users and commercial users), and geographic landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market Global gym and health clubs market is segmented by service (membership fees, personal training and instruction services, and total admission fee) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Dumbbells Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dumbbells market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dumbbells market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dumbbells market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dumbbells market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A&D Sports Ltd.

Amer Sports Corp.

Core Health Fitness LLC

Coulter Ventures LLC

Exercycle SL

gym80 International GmbH

KPS Capital Partners LP

Nautilus Inc.

TECHNOGYM Spa

Watson Gym Equipment

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006114/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/