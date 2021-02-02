The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 2, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 27 jan 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 830.473,00 830.473,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Warrant 47.648,00 47.648,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Warrant 2.496,00 2.496,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In Cash Ordinary share 2.882,00 2.882,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Contract for difference 59.497,00 59.497,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Ordinary share 80,00 80,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 45,00 45,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Swap 54.614,00 54.614,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In Cash Convertible bond 658.072,00 658.072,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.490,00 2.490,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong Limited) Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 422.376,00 422.376,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 480.948,00 480.948,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 64.330,00 64.330,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Contract for difference 78.296,00 78.296,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Ordinary share 3.548,00 3.548,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 456.855,00 456.855,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 38.593,00 38.593,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,06% 0,00% 0,00% 0,56% 2,50% Voting rights 3,06% 0,00% 0,00% 0,56% 2,50%

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105536