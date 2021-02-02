The global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to grow by USD 125.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high development costs associated with AR and VR apps might hamper growth.

Global Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Technology

Based on the technology, the market saw maximum growth in the augmented reality segment in 2019. Factors such as new product (hardware and software) launches, growing adoption of AR in different application areas, and rising funding and investments in AR technology are fueling the growth of the segment. Market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC dominated the market with a 37% share in 2019. Factors such as the presence of key vendors, the growing gaming industry in Asia, especially in Japan, China, and India, and rising investments in AR and VR technologies in different fields are driving the growth of the AR and VR market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for the augmented reality and virtual reality market in APAC.

Companies Covered

Alphabet Inc.

DAQRI LLC

Facebook Inc.

HP Inc.

HTC Corp.

Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market vendors

