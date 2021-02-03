Thiel College and Sharon Regional Medical Center-Sharon Regional School of Nursing have launched a collaborative Bachelor of Science in nursing program

Greenville, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - A recent agreement between Thiel College and Sharon Regional Medical Center-Sharon Regional School of Nursing has led to a collaborative program that will graduate students with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.



Beginning in the fall of 2021 at Thiel College, students in the program will be admitted to both Sharon Regional's Registered Nurse program and Thiel's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Students will be active members of the Thiel community and eligible for all student life programs and athletics. Those who meet the requirements will get an R.N. through Sharon Regional, and complete additional coursework at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/admissions) to graduate with a B.S.N.



"The addition of nursing is exciting news for the region and for the College's allied health programs," Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D. said. "The current demands on our region's and our nation's healthcare system have shown the tremendous need for qualified and trained healthcare professionals. This innovative affiliation with Sharon Regional benefits western Pennsylvania and beyond, and it shows what can be accomplished when institutions collaborate."



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the number of jobs for all healthcare occupations will grow 18 percent by 2026, which is the highest among all occupational groups in the country. The program comes at a time when the healthcare industry generally, and nurses, specifically, are at the center of the fight against COVID-19. A report from the Pennsylvania Auditor General suggests that by 2030, Pennsylvania will have a shortage of 4,000 nurses.



"We have traditionally offered a very successful diploma program at Sharon Regional School of Nursing, but do realize some students prefer the degree path. We are proud to be collaborating with Thiel College to offer our students the ability to obtain credit for coursework done at Sharon Regional towards their Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Thiel College," President of Sharon Regional Medical Center Robert Rogalski said. "We are dedicated to helping those who have a calling to serve our communities through the path that works best for them. Having a partner like Thiel, who has a passion and reputation for advanced academic programs, provides an alternative to our diploma program, so students can succeed with either path they choose."



