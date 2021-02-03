Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the indoor air quality solutions market. The market is segmented by product (equipment and services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Key Findings

Indoor air quality solutions market value to grow by USD 9.54 billion at over 6% CAGR during 2020-2024

33% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

Based on the product, the equipment segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Indoor air quality solutions market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Growth Drivers

The need for smart air quality monitoring equipment is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The rise in indoor pollution levels across the world has increased the demand for efficient indoor air quality management products in residential and commercial buildings. Besides, the growing importance of indoor air quality management led by rapid urbanization has been crucial in driving the demand for indoor air quality solutions.

"Rising demand for portable air quality monitors and technological advances will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Major Vendors

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers indoor air quality monitoring kits, air and vapor barriers, and air filters.

Aeroqual Ltd.

Aeroqual Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Outdoor products, Indoor products, and Ozone products. The company offers portable indoor air quality monitors and fixed indoor air quality monitors. Some of the key offerings include SM70 Fixed Indoor Air Quality Monitor, Series 900 Fixed Indoor Air Quality Monitor, and Series 930 Fixed Indoor Air Quality Monitor.

Camfil AB

Camfil AB operates its business through segments such as General Ventilation Filters, EPA, HEPA, and ULPA Filters, Molecular Filters, Air Cleaners and Purifiers, High Temperature Filters, and Others. The company offers air purifiers and filters for fitness centers, garages, restaurants, and shopping malls.

