TodayIR: Tencent mulls acquisition of HK listed Fire Rock to bulk up South East Asia market

Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
WKN: A1138D ISIN: KYG875721634 
Tencent mulls acquisition of HK listed Fire Rock to bulk up South East Asia market

DJ EQS-News: Tencent mulls acquisition of HK listed Fire Rock to bulk up South East Asia market 

EQS-News / 03/02/2021 / 09:27 UTC+8 
Tencent mulls acquisition of HK listed Fire Rock to bulk up South East Asia market 
 
Recently, a game industry giant, Tencent (HKSE:700) has restarted its acquisition plan. 
Seeking to expand its gaming business, Tencent has gone on an acquisition binge by snatching up Canadian game developer 
Klei Entertainment and Hong Kong listed company BAIOO Family Interactive Limited ("Baioo") (HKSE:2100). It is also 
rumored that Fire Rock Holdings Limited ("Fire Rock") (HKSE:1909), another Hong Kong listed company, is one of its 
acquisition targets. 
 
On 25 January 2021, BAIOO announced that Tencent agreed to purchase a total of 326 million shares of the company. Upon 
completion of the acquisition, Tencent will own approximately 12% of the company's issued share capital and become the 
company's major shareholder. This news spurred the increase of the stock price of BAIOO by as high as 85%, and the 
total daily turnover reached HKD1.329 billion (approximately USD170 million). There was market news emerged earlier on 
that Tencent was negotiating with banks to obtain USD6 billion in financing, and that the loans obtained would be used 
to acquire potential game businesses. The expected acquisitions shall target on game companies in the United States or 
South Korea. In other words, the two above-mentioned acquisitions are just an acquisition prelude to more targeted 
purchase. The grand mergers and acquisition plan of Tencent is still underway, while large-scale mergers and 
acquisitions that worth billions of dollars are about to bring further impact to the market. 
 
Data website Superdata announced that the 2020 game and interactive media market data report shows that in the midst of 
the COVID-19 Pandemic, the global game and interactive media market has grown by 12% in 2020 compared with the previous 
year, of which the total value of the video game market has reached as much as USD126.6 billion. 
 
Among them, free games accounted for 78% of the total revenue of the video game market, reaching USD98.4 billion and it 
is expected to exceed the USD100 billion-mark next year. Among the free games, Tencent's "Honor of Kings" revenue has 
reached USD2.45 billion, which is the most profitable free game this year. Meanwhile, the popularity of "League of 
Legends", which has entered its 11th year of launch, has also persisted to grow. Its revenue has continued to grow to 
USD1.75 billion this year. 
Obviously, Tencent wants to further seize the market through acquisitions. Some analysis pointed out that not only game 
developers, but Tencent also intends to supplement the group's blind spots in the South East Asia market and therefore, 
Fire Rock, a Hong Kong listed company, is one of its targets. Fire Rock initially started as a web game developer. Upon 
listing on the Hong Kong stock market around 5 years ago, it shifted to focus on its development on mobile device 
games. Some of its games include Royal Fish Catching, Kings & Legends and Sweeties Fighting and they all achieved 
excellent results in emerging markets such as Thailand and Vietnam. 
 
On 18 January 2021, Fire Rock announced a profit alert. It is expected that the revenue for the year ending 2020 will 
increase by more than 60% when compared to 2019, and the profit will increase by more than 50%. The increase is 
attributable to the better overall market feedback, as compared to 2019, for game series commercially launched by Fire 
Rock during the period; and the commercial launch of numerous new games and proprietary overseas operations during 
2020. 
 
In the interim results of Fire Rock in 2020, Fire Rock has achieved remarkable growth figures, with a turnover of 
RMB285 million, an increase of 177.3% year-on-year; net profit of RMB 192 million, an increase of 213% year-on-year. 
 
The revenue from the Asia-Pacific region (except China) increased 114 times y-o-y, mainly due to the Thai games Royal 
Tycoon, Royal Fish Catching, and Jungle Treasure achieved good results in Thailand. The performance of Fire Rock for 
the second half of the year is definitely worth looking forward to. 
 
For its interim results in 2020, Fire Rock's net profit margin is 68.89%, return on net assets is 71.83%, and 
debt-to-asset ratio is 10.51%. All three indicators are the highest among Hong Kong listed peers. It is no wonder that 
some articles pointed out that Tencent is mulling acquisition of Fire Rock to bulk up its gaming business. Yet, notably 
and interestingly, the two companies have never explicitly denied the news. 
File: Tencent mulls acquisition of HK listed Fire Rock to bulk up South East Asia market 
03/02/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2021 20:28 ET (01:28 GMT)

