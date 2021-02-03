Marechale Capital Plc - Statement re Share Price Movement
London, February 2
3 February 2021
Marechale Capital plc
("Marechale" or the "Company")
Movement in Share Price
Marechale Capital Plc (AIM: MAC) notes the recent rise in the Company's share price and the Board confirms that it is not aware of any specific reason for this increase.
