Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
03.02.2021 | 08:04
Marechale Capital Plc - Statement re Share Price Movement

London, February 2

3 February 2021

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Movement in Share Price

Marechale Capital Plc (AIM: MAC) notes the recent rise in the Company's share price and the Board confirms that it is not aware of any specific reason for this increase.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc
Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn		Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Mark Rogers		Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Novum Securities Limited (Broker)
Colin Rowbury		Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9427
