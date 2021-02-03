Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl

3February 2021

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, is pleased to announce that it has reminded the Borrower Proger Managers & Partners srl, and the other concerned parties in the Loan Agreement, MA.LO. srl, TIFS Participazioni srl, Proger Ingegneria srl and Proger spa, that the Maturity Date, 25 February 2021, is approaching.

On such date, according to the Loan Agreement, the Borrower will be obliged to reimburse Cadogan the Principal and Interests in full, totalling an amount of EUR 14,857,350.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366