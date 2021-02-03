Nasdaq Tallinn: Trading suspension with AS Tallinna Vesi shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-02-03 08:00 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn will suspend trading with AS Tallinna Vesi shares (ticker: TVEAT, ISIN code: EE3100026436) today, on February 3, 2021 from start of the trading day. The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to the expected essential information announcement. Notice on resumption of trading will be announced separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.