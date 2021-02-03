Anzeige
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2021 | 08:05
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2020 results

Hexagon Composites ASA's fourth quarter and preliminary annual 2020 results will be released on 17 February 2021, 07:00 CET.


Jon Erik Engeset (CEO) and David Bandele (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast: https://hexagongroup.kg5.no/


A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.com after the presentation.


Hexagon Purus (HPUR), which is part of Hexagon Composites ASA, will present its Q4 and preliminary annual 2020 results on 16 February 2021.


For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
