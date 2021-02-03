Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 Ticker-Symbol: 4K8 
Berlin
03.02.21
09:14 Uhr
13,500 Euro
-0,020
-0,15 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.02.2021 | 08:15
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marjo Nurmi Appointed as Kamux Corporation's Chief People Officer

HELSINKI, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marjo Nurmi (Master of Health Science, b. 1975) has been appointed as Chief People Officer and as Member of the Management Team of Kamux Corporation. The appointment takes place immediately.

With responsibility for Finland's and the Group's HR function, Marjo Nurmi has worked at Kamux as HR Manager from the beginning of August, 2020. In the past, she has held human resources positions at LeasePlan and Aktia, and worked in various well-being related management and expert roles.

"In an international organization, strategic human resources management and development of business-oriented HR processes are an important priority for us, as people play a very key role in retail. Marjo has a goal-oriented and people-centered approach as well as strong HR competence that are needed to achieve the company's growth goals," says Juha Kalliokoski, CEO.

"I am impressed by the spirit of making things happen at Kamux and the close cross-border cooperation, and they create also a great starting point for building future success," says Marjo Nurmi, CPO.

Kamux Corporation

More information:
Juha Kalliokoski, CEO

Contacts:
Communications Director, Satu Otala, tel. +358 400 629 337
ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/marjo-nurmi-appointed-as-kamux-corporation-s-chief-people-officer,c3278280

KAMUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.