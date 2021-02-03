Anzeige
03.02.2021
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 
03.02.21
09:15 Uhr
0,048 Euro
+0,002
+4,39 %
03.02.2021
DJ Eve Sleep plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director 
03-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
 
Director change 
 
Masood Choudhry appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France is pleased to announce 
that Masood Choudhry will join the Board in the role of Independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. 
Masood also joins eve's Audit Committee as Chairman. 
 
Masood brings with him a wealth of supply chain expertise, having worked for many of Europe's largest and most 
prestigious digital and multi-channel retailers in a career spanning over 20 years. For the last four years Mr Choudhry 
was Vice President of Logistics at Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, with responsibility for managing 
their supply chain. Prior to this Mr Choudhry spent time at various other leading direct to consumer businesses 
including World Stores, where he held the position of Chief Operating Officer and ASOS for six years, where he was 
Director of Supply Chain Development, overseeing a period of rapid global growth. 
 
 
Masood Choudhry, commented: 
 
"I am honoured to be joining eve at this exciting time. My experience in nurturing an entrepreneurial and fast paced 
culture, developing high performing teams, and managing online fulfilment across Europe whilst focusing on building 
customer centric operations at a reasonable cost base will help eve as it transitions to the next phase of its growth 
journey." 
Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep commented: 
"This is a great appointment to our Board. Masood has been at the forefront of the transition to ecommerce for over a 
decade with many of Europe's largest and most prestigious online retailers. His expertise and insights will be 
invaluable as we transition from focusing on restructuring to driving balanced and sustainable growth, initially across 
our three existing markets. With an increasingly strong executive and non-executive Board, an award winning and growing 
product range and a healthy balance sheet, eve is well placed to seize the yet untapped opportunity to build a 
meaningful sleep wellness brand." 
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated 
under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. 
There is no further information regarding the appointment of Masood Ahmad Choudhry (aged 50) required to be disclosed 
under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies 
For enquiries, please contact: 
eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                                              via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                                              Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR 
                                              Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:          EVE 
LEI Code:      2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.:  92783 
EQS News ID:   1165363 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 03, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

