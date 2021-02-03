DJ Eve Sleep plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director 03-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director change Masood Choudhry appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France is pleased to announce that Masood Choudhry will join the Board in the role of Independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Masood also joins eve's Audit Committee as Chairman. Masood brings with him a wealth of supply chain expertise, having worked for many of Europe's largest and most prestigious digital and multi-channel retailers in a career spanning over 20 years. For the last four years Mr Choudhry was Vice President of Logistics at Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, with responsibility for managing their supply chain. Prior to this Mr Choudhry spent time at various other leading direct to consumer businesses including World Stores, where he held the position of Chief Operating Officer and ASOS for six years, where he was Director of Supply Chain Development, overseeing a period of rapid global growth. Masood Choudhry, commented: "I am honoured to be joining eve at this exciting time. My experience in nurturing an entrepreneurial and fast paced culture, developing high performing teams, and managing online fulfilment across Europe whilst focusing on building customer centric operations at a reasonable cost base will help eve as it transitions to the next phase of its growth journey." Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep commented: "This is a great appointment to our Board. Masood has been at the forefront of the transition to ecommerce for over a decade with many of Europe's largest and most prestigious online retailers. His expertise and insights will be invaluable as we transition from focusing on restructuring to driving balanced and sustainable growth, initially across our three existing markets. With an increasingly strong executive and non-executive Board, an award winning and growing product range and a healthy balance sheet, eve is well placed to seize the yet untapped opportunity to build a meaningful sleep wellness brand." The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. There is no further information regarding the appointment of Masood Ahmad Choudhry (aged 50) required to be disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: BOA TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 92783 EQS News ID: 1165363 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

