CureVac AG: GSK and CureVac to Develop Next Generation MRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

Companies aim to develop a multi-valent candidate vaccine to address emerging variants for pandemic and endemic use

Development to begin immediately targeting vaccine availability in 2022, subject to regulatory approval

GSK will also support manufacture of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine CVnCoV in 2021

LONDON, UK / TUBINGEN, GERMANY / BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 / GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) today announced a new €150m collaboration, building on their existing relationship, to jointly develop next generation mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 with the potential for a multi-valent approach to address multiple emerging variants in one vaccine.

GSK will also support the manufacture of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV in 2021

Through this new exclusive co-development agreement, GSK and CureVac will contribute resources and expertise to research, develop, and manufacture a number of novel mRNA vaccine candidates, including multi-valent and monovalent approaches. The aim of this work is to offer broader protection against a variety of different SARS-CoV2 variants, and to enable a quick response to new variants potentially emerging in the future. The development programme will begin immediately, with the target of introducing the vaccine in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic. These next generation COVID-19 vaccines may either be used to protect people who have not been vaccinated before, or to serve as boosters in the event that COVID-19 immunity gained from an initial vaccination reduces over time. In addition, the collaboration will assess the development of novel mRNA vaccines to protect against multiple respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

This collaboration will build on CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV, which is currently in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial and on CureVac's ability to optimise mRNA for a strong immune response, manufacturability, and stability at standard 2-8 C cold chain conditions for vaccines. CureVac's platform is uniquely adapted to designing multi-valent vaccines with a balanced immune response and a low dose of mRNA.

Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK, said: "We believe that next generation vaccines will be crucial in the continued fight against COVID-19. This new collaboration builds on our existing relationship with CureVac and means that together, we will combine our scientific expertise in mRNA and vaccine development to advance and accelerate the development of new COVID-19 vaccine candidates. At the same time, we will also support the production of CureVac's first generation vaccines with the manufacture of 100 million doses in 2021."

Franz-Werner Haas, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac, said: "We are very pleased to build on our existing relationship with GSK with a new agreement to jointly develop next generation mRNA-based vaccines, in addition to our current candidate CVnCoV. With the help of GSK's proven vaccine expertise, we are equipping ourselves to tackle future health challenges with novel vaccines."

As part of the new collaboration, GSK will also support manufacture of CureVac's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV which is currently in Phase 2b/3 trials. Using its established manufacturing network in Belgium, GSK aims to support manufacturing of up to 100 million doses of the vaccine in 2021.

Under the terms of the new collaboration agreement, GSK will be the marketing authorisation holder for the next generation vaccine, except in Switzerland, and will have exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialise the next generation COVID-19 vaccine in all countries with the exception of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. GSK will make an upfront payment of €75m and a further milestone payment of €75m, conditional on the achievement of specific milestones.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us.

About CureVac

CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, the company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. In January 2021 the company entered into a collaboration and services agreement with Bayer. CureVac is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 500 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

