The blockchain technology market is expected to grow by USD 8.07 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.
The increase in FinTech spending is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as network privacy and security concerns will hamper the market growth.
Blockchain Technology Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the BFSI segment in 2019. The segment is driven by new regulations that mandate the implementation of data security in BFSI sector. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Blockchain Technology Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing adoption of blockchain technology by government organizations is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for blockchain technology in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
