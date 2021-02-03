DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac announces revised date for 2020 Full Year Results

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Petrofac announces revised date for 2020 Full Year Results 03-Feb-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PETROFAC announces revised date for 2020 full year results Petrofac Limited confirms that the Group's results for the period ending 31 December 2020 will be published by mid April (1). This rescheduling is due to the heightened challenges in preparing and auditing financial information during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in restrictive lockdown measures. This decision is consistent with the recommendations set out in last week's joint statement (2) by the Financial Reporting Council and the Financial Conduct Authority to extend reporting deadlines to take account of such challenges. NOTE 1. The date for release will be made available on our website in due course. 2. On 27 January 2021, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published updated guidance for companies and auditors to ensure high quality financial information continues to flow, taking into account the challenges presented by remote working, travel restrictions, home schooling, staff sickness and the uncertain economic outlook, which continues to have a major impact on the preparation of financial accounts. (Link: https://www.frc.org.uk/news/january-2021-(1)/joint-regulators-statement-for-companies,-auditors) ENDS For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com Aaron Clark, Investor Relations & Communications Manager aaron.clark@petrofac.com Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications alison.flynn@petrofac.com Tulchan Communications Group +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@tulchangroup.com Martin Robinson NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our six values - safe; ethical; innovative; responsive; quality & cost conscious; driven to deliver - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 10,700 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: NOR TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 Sequence No.: 92781 EQS News ID: 1165313 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)