The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

Airbiquity, Cloudera, NXP, Teraki, and Wind River Join Forces to Create an End-to-End Data Lifecycle Platform for Automakers

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity, Cloudera, NXP Semiconductors, Teraki, and Wind River today announced The Fusion Project, an automotive industry collaboration to define a streamlined data lifecycle platform to advance intelligent connected vehicles. The pre-integrated hardware and software solution combines innovative technologies from leading companies for automakers to efficiently collect, analyze, and manage connected vehicle data for continuous feature development, deployment, and evolution.

As connected vehicle technology continues to advance, the amount of available data is exponentially increasing. This data can be used to power new data-centric features for consumers and revenue-generating opportunities for automakers. But efficiently collecting, analyzing, and managing vehicle data presents unique challenges to automakers because of fragmented data management across the machine learning lifecycle, inaccuracies caused by static machine learning models, limited capabilities in intelligent edge computing, and insufficient in-vehicle computing power.

The Fusion Project addresses these challenges by pre-integrating technologies from five industry providers into a solution that automakers can easily evaluate and introduce into vehicle design and production cycles for next generation connected and autonomous vehicles.

The first application for The Fusion Project is specifying a solution for intelligent vehicle lane change detection utilizing synergistic technologies from each company:

Airbiquity - Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Management

Cloudera - Data Lifecycle Solutions from the Edge to AI

NXP - Vehicle Processing Platforms

Teraki - Edge Data Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Wind River - Intelligent Systems Platform Software

The solution creates a capable and efficient data lifecycle platform from data ingestion through OTA machine learning model updates without a loss of data fidelity while maximizing system decision accuracy.

"Automakers are constantly challenged with implementing complex technologies such as those required for the next phase of advanced ADAS and autonomous vehicle features," said Phil Magney, Founder and President of VSI Labs, and former Co-Founder of the Telematics Research Group. "There are many facets to a next-generation data management technology stack that continuously improves and deploys AI machine learning models, so automakers need a vehicle-to-cloud solution like the one created by The Fusion Project that leverages key technologies from across the automotive ecosystem."

The pre-integrated solution is available for demonstration and evaluation with perspective customers. For more information on The Fusion Project and initial intelligent vehicle lane change detection solution visit The Fusion Project here.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity is a pioneer in automotive telematics software technology and cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity concepts, engineers, and deploys the industry's most advanced connected vehicle solutions. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have realized highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Airbiquity's latest offering is OTAmatic for multi-ECU over-the-air (OTA) software and data management featuring vehicle and cloud-based software components and the Uptane security framework for comprehensive cybersecurity protection. Learn more about Airbiquity and OTAmatic at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at www.cloudera.com.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

About Teraki

Teraki is the leading supplier of edge processing software for the Automotive and IoT industries. The company's Intelligent Signal Processing technology enables applications to achieve the highest accuracy - making functionality and products outperform competition. Teraki enables to run these models highly efficient; at lowest latency on low powered hardware - required for high volumes of series production. The embedded software extracts 10X more information without increasing edge hardware requirements. Teraki processes telematics, video and 3D point cloud signals using an ultra-low footprint. The technology is certified for safety-critical applications. The Teraki Platform automates the continuous training to keep ensuring the highest accuracy of our customers' AI-models during the life cycle of a car. Teraki's product is used for L2+ driving, range extension, remote control, localization (SLAM), predictive maintenance and sensor fusion. For more information, visit www.teraki.com.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. The company's technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981 and is found in billions of products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of mission-critical intelligent systems that will increasingly demand greater compute and AI capabilities while delivering the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

